Giants: Daniel Jones’ accuracy labeled his biggest weakness by PFF

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are banking on a big bounce-back campaign from sixth-year quarterback Daniel Jones this season. Jones is entering a pivotal season of his career coming off an ACL tear that prematurely ended his 2023 season in Week 9. He’s expected to make his first start in the Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans this weekend.

Jones has his doubters and his believers. Some think he will be able to recapture the success he had in his 2022 season which resulted in a postseason appearance and win for the Giants. However, others are far less confident in Jones’ ability to perform at a high level coming off such a devastating injury.

Pro Football Focus recently highlighted one potential flaw in Jones’ game that could hold him back from reaching a high level of success during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

PFF labels Giants QB Daniel Jones’ accuracy his biggest weakness

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) scrambles during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

PFF’s John Kosko recently published an article identifying the biggest weaknesses for all starting quarterbacks entering 2024. He labeled Jones’ accuracy as the Giants quarterback’s kryptonite:

“The Giants shelled out a big contract extension to Daniel Jones after an excellent 2022 campaign that resulted in a wild-card playoff berth and a road victory in the playoffs,” Kosko wrote. “He followed up that season with an inconsistent 2023 that ended in injury. Accuracy proved an issue, as he had a 29.3% catchable inaccurate rate, a 52.4% accurate rate and an 8.8% pinpoint accuracy rate. All were the worst marks in the NFL. Jones will need to correct that if he wants to remain the long-term option for the Giants.”

It’s going to be a make-or-break season for Jones as he reclaims his spot as Big Blue’s starting quarterback. The Giants scoured the rookie quarterback market this offseason, negotiating potential trades in the NFL draft that didn’t come to fruition, and doing extensive scouting on the top prospects at the position. However, they ultimately elected to draft a weapon for Jones and continue to build around the 2019 first-round draft pick.

However, Jones’ new weapon, wide receiver Malik Nabers, will only find as much success as his quarterback lets him. Lowering the aforementioned catchable inaccurate rate and improving the accurate and pinpoint accurate rates will go a long way toward Jones bouncing back this season and allowing Nabers to thrive as a rookie.