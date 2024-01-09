Giants could target WR prospect drawing comparisons to Deebo Samuel in NFL Draft

Alberto Silva Fernandez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are expected to part ways with veteran wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Parris Campbell in the off-season, leaving room for additions at the position via the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

One wideout looking to make it to the NFL scene is Michael Corley, whom Nick Falato of Fan Nation not only identified as a suitable option for the Giants to consider but also compared to one superstar receiver already in the league:

“Malachi Corley receives comparisons to Deebo Samuel – due to his designed touches, strength at the point of contact, and explosiveness – but that is a high bar to set.”

Could the Giants target Michael Corley in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Giants are highly likely to take a quarterback or offensive lineman with the No. 6 overall pick in the 1st round.

After that, the door is open for the Giants to fill their depth chart at receiver and other positions. Corley makes the most out of his 5-11, 200-pound frame. He amassed 2,279 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns as an upperclassman at Western Kentucky University, including a junior season that saw him go for 1,382 total scrimmage yards.

Corley is the No. 76 ranked player on Sporting News’ Draft board, and the No. 23 wide receiver according to Pro Football Focus. Sporting News also labeled Corley as a receiver capable of making “big plays after the catch.”

The Giants finished with the seventh-fewest 20-plus yard gains (44) and the fourth-fewest gains of 40 or more yards (7) in 2023. Their 9.9 yards per reception exceeded only the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and New England Patriots receiving units.

Corley projects to be available around the second or third rounds, giving the Giants the opportunity to pair him with whichever top quarterback falls to them with their 1st pick to kick things off.