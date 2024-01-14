Giants could target veteran right guard to reunite with new offensive line coach

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants need to add talent to their offensive line this offseason. After recently hiring a new coach to lead the unit, they could target a veteran free agent to reunite with their new assistant.

The Giants could reunite right guard Greg Van Roten with Carmen Bricillo this offseason

The recently Giants hired Carmen Bricillo to be their next offensive line coach. Bricillo comes over from the Las Vegas Raiders where he held the same position for the last two seasons. Under Bricillo’s tutelage, veteran right guard Greg Van Roten experienced a breakthrough in his development which could motivate him to reunite with his coach in New York this offseason.

What could Van Roten bring to the Giants?

Van Roten was the seventh-highest-graded guard in the NFL this season according to Pro Football Focus, posting a 75.3 overall grade for the Raiders. He allowed just five sacks and 21 total pressures in 17 starts this season.

Throughout his career, Van Roten has been a journeyman, bouncing from team to team as a backup interior offensive lineman. He was featured as a starter on the New York Jets’ offensive line from 2020 to 2021 before poor performances cost him his job and landed him in Buffalo as a depth piece for the Bills in 2022.

In 2023, however, the Raiders signed Van Roten to be one of their five starters and he turned in the best season of his career. Bricillo found a way to get the most out of Van Roten, a 33-year-old offensive lineman who has never truly established himself as a bonafide starter in nine career seasons.

Could the Giants afford to sign Van Roten?

After playing well on a one-year deal for Las Vegas, Van Roten will once again be a free agent this offseason. He signed a one-year deal worth just $1.6 million last year and will likely receive a deal similar to that this offseason. The Giants could target Van Roten on an affordable short-term contract to serve as a potential starter or depth piece in 2024.

Van Roten could be one of a few Raiders offensive linemen that the Giants target this spring. They may also want to consider reuniting Bricillo with offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor this offseason. Adding Eluemunor and Van Roten to the Giants’ offensive line would give Bricillo some familiar faces to work with as he transitions into his new position with Big Blue.