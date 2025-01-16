Giants could target quarterback with elite upside in the 2nd round

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When it comes to raw athleticism and electrifying upside, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe stands out like a bolt of lightning in the 2025 NFL Draft class. The 22-year-old signal-caller isn’t polished, but his dual-threat ability could make him a game-changing weapon in the right circumstances. For a Giants team looking to rebuild its quarterback room, Milroe offers a fascinating option, albeit one that comes with notable risks.

Milroe’s Dual-Threat Dynamism

Milroe is an absolute force on the ground, finishing the 2024 season with 879 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns, averaging nearly six yards per carry. His ability to shred defenses with his legs is unmatched in this year’s draft, and his elite athleticism brings an entirely different dimension to the position.

While other top quarterback prospects like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are more refined passers, Milroe’s unique blend of speed and strength as a runner makes him an intriguing chess piece for offensive coordinators.

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

In the air, however, Milroe remains a work in progress. He completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,834 yards, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. While those numbers show promise, they don’t scream consistency. His mechanics need significant work, as he often throws with just his arm, failing to utilize his lower body to generate power and accuracy. This trait limits his ability to make tight-window throws and increases his tendency to sail passes.

The Upside Is Real, But So Are the Risks

Milroe is a tantalizing talent, but his game requires careful nurturing. NFL teams will need to design a scheme that plays to his strengths rather than shoehorning him into an existing system. His rushing ability makes him an instant threat in read-option and designed quarterback-run plays, but his passing inconsistencies mean he’ll likely need time to develop before taking over as a full-time starter.

For the Giants, this could be a tricky fit. They need stability at quarterback in 2025, not volatility. Milroe’s tendency to drop his eyes and take off running when the pocket collapses—rather than stepping up or rolling out to extend plays as a passer—is a major concern for a team that can’t afford wasted drives. His 11 interceptions this past season highlight his decision-making issues, often forcing throws into risky situations rather than going through his full progression.

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

A Candidate to Return to School

Milroe has already declared for the NFL Draft, but another year at school might’ve helped him a bit — especially if he transferred to a team with a pass-heavy offense. With only 187 completions in 2023 and a career-high 65.6% completion rate that year, Milroe hasn’t yet reached the level of polish most NFL teams want in a starting quarterback. Another year in college could help him refine his mechanics and improve his ability to process defenses, giving him a better chance to succeed at the next level.

The Giants’ Decision

For New York, targeting Milroe would be a gamble. He’s not a plug-and-play quarterback who can immediately steady a franchise. However, his physical tools are impossible to ignore, and under the right coaching staff, he could develop into a dynamic NFL player. The Giants would need to pair him with a veteran bridge quarterback like Justin Fields or Russell Wilson to buy time for his growth.

Ultimately, if the Giants do take a swing on Milroe, it would signal a willingness to bet on upside over immediate returns. But given the state of their roster and their desperate need for consistency at the position, it might be a risk they aren’t ready to take. Milroe’s development hinges entirely on finding the perfect situation, and New York may not have the stability or patience to make it work.