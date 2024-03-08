Giants could target Dolphins offensive guard in free agency

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

It is no secret the New York Giants desperately need to reinvest in the offensive line. While the 2024 NFL Draft offers a few blue-chip prospects at the top of the first round, the Giants should be using free agency funds at this point in time due to their lack of property development.

The team has spent valuable draft capital over the past few years trying to build the line, but they have struggled to capitalize on potential. Finding some proven commodities would go a long way toward reinforcing a unit that desperately needs support. This past season, the Giants hosted the bottom-ranked pass-blocking unit, giving up 267 pressures and 45 sacks.

The Giants Have the Money to Get a Deal Done

The Giants currently have $38.3 million in salary space, which could tick up if they restructure some contracts and Darren Waller ends up retiring. They have more than enough money to sign a big free agent, and they could turn to Miami Dolphins offensive guard Robert Hunt. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, names to monitor include Hunt, Jonah Jackson, and Mike Onwenu.

Hunt is a 27-year-old former second-round pick out of Louisiana, coming off a season where he played 608 snaps. He’s never played fewer than that number, playing two consecutive years with over 1,100 snaps prior to 2023. Over that sample, he gave up only five pressures and one sack at right guard predominantly. However, Hunt also has experience at right tackle, so the Giants could consider having him cross-train at both positions.

Considering that Kevin Dotson is earning $16 million per season on a new contract he signed with the Rams on Thursday, Hunt will be an expensive piece for the Giants to add, but they have no choice given the state of their offensive line.

READ MORE: Giants’ Darren Waller still reportedly mulling retirement ahead of 2024 season

Fortunately, they have a healthy salary cap and can push money into the future if they need to make a few additional signings.

At this point, it doesn’t seem likely the Giants are going to trade up and give away future capital for a top-three quarterback, but they still will be able to land a premium prospect with the 6th overall pick. They can transform their offense, and rumors indicating the Giants are considering Russell Wilson in free agency to support the quarterback position could be an intriguing development.