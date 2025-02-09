Giants could target controversial 4x MVP quarterback in free agency

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Giants are heading into the 2025 offseason knowing one thing for certain: they need to fix their quarterback situation. After last year’s disastrous plan of relying on Daniel Jones and Drew Lock, general manager Joe Schoen can’t afford to make the same mistake twice.

With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, all signs point to the Giants selecting a rookie quarterback, but they still need an experienced veteran to help transition the new signal-caller into the league.

A Big Name Floats into the Conversation

Among the available options, Aaron Rodgers presents an intriguing—if not entirely realistic—possibility. The New York Jets are expected to move on from Rodgers this offseason, leaving the four-time MVP searching for what could be his final stop before retirement. At 41, he isn’t the same dominant force he once was, but he remains a highly capable quarterback.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Rodgers’ 2024 campaign was far from vintage form. He completed 63% of his passes, one of the lowest marks of his career, while throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Even with the decline, his 28 touchdowns would be the most a Giants quarterback has thrown in over six years. Simply put, even an aging Rodgers would represent an upgrade over what the Giants have had at the position.

The problem? Rodgers is not just a quarterback; he’s a personality, and one that demands input on roster decisions. Schoen, who has made it clear he values control over personnel moves, likely wouldn’t entertain the idea of handing that much influence to a player.

Other Possible Landing Spots

If Rodgers does hit the open market, the Giants wouldn’t be his only option. The Seattle Seahawks could be a logical fit, as they consider life after or during Geno Smith. The Miami Dolphins might also show interest, given Tua Tagovailoa’s durability concerns. Another possibility could be the Minnesota Vikings, where Rodgers could start the season while a young quarterback like J.J. McCarthy develops.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Giants, meanwhile, may prefer a more traditional bridge quarterback—someone who can provide solid play without demanding control over the team. A player like Jameis Winston or even Justin Fields could make sense depending on how much they’re willing to spend.

A Necessary Reset at Quarterback

Regardless of which veteran the Giants pursue, the priority remains developing a rookie quarterback for the future. They cannot afford to repeat last year’s mistakes, which led to one of the most underwhelming offensive seasons in recent memory. A competent veteran bridge is necessary, but it must be the right fit—someone who can keep the offense functional while mentoring the next franchise quarterback.

Rodgers, for all his talent, comes with baggage. The Giants have to decide whether they want to take on that added risk or find a safer, less complicated option as they attempt to rebuild their quarterback room.