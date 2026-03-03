The New York Giants can upgrade several spots on defense with the fifth overall pick. They may have their choice of Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, or Mansoor Delane. Over the past few days, especially after the NFL Combine, Styles has been heavily connected to the Giants. But don’t sleep on Delane being a real possibility.

The 22-year-old cornerback comes in at 6 feet and 187 pounds. His athleticism score wasn’t exactly up to par at the Combine, which is why he’s flying under the radar. But here’s the thing: Delane has the second-highest graded production score of any cornerback in the draft class. Production trumps testing every time.

The Production Speaks for Itself

The LSU standout played 623 snaps this past season, collecting 34 tackles and allowing 165 yards in coverage with two interceptions and seven pass breakups. Those are lockdown cornerback numbers against SEC competition.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

His NFL comp is Quinyon Mitchell, who is off to a stellar start in the NFL. Mitchell went 22nd overall to the Eagles in 2024 and immediately became a starting-caliber corner. That’s the profile the Giants need. An instant impact player who can step in on day one and cover.

“I’m confident in my ability,” Delane said. “I’m a guy that soaks up knowledge. I’m just ready to be a sponge to all those guys in the NFL and learn as much as I can.”

One of the players not getting NEARLY enough attention for the Giants is CB Mansoor Delane out of LSU…



One could argue CB is WAY up there in terms of needs, and Delane is a Day 1 impact starter with substantial upside.



Grew up a Ravens/Harbaugh fan; they had a great meeting. pic.twitter.com/Jft9oolbIx — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) March 3, 2026

The Giants’ Cornerback Crisis

The Giants need a cornerback who can develop into a top-line starter. Deonte Banks flopped as a first-round pick. Paulson Adebo dealt with injuries in 2025 and is entering year two of a three-year, $54 million deal that the Giants could opt out of following 2026. They would eat $6.3 million in dead money, but it seems likely they’ll opt out unless Adebo has a great season.

The secondary is weak, and the Giants could lose Cor’Dale Flott in free agency. That leaves Banks as their only long-term answer, and he’s not the answer. Delane should be available at fifth overall.

“Seeing coach (John) Harbaugh … I’m a Ravens guy so I just told him personally that it’s just a surreal moment to be in the same room with him,” Delane said, via the New York Post.

That meeting matters more than people realize. Harbaugh doesn’t waste time with players he’s not genuinely interested in. If he’s sitting down with Delane at the Combine, that’s a clear signal the Giants are doing their homework on him as a legitimate option at fifth overall. The connection is real.

Room to Grow

Delane knows he’s not a finished product yet. He’s self-aware enough to identify specific areas where he needs to improve, which is exactly the mentality and mindset you want from a young cornerback entering the NFL. That coachability matters.

“I want to take the ball away more, that’s a big area of improvement for me,” he said. “I want to be a game-changer. Teams are going to keep throwing at you if you keep getting [pass breakups], rather than if you just take the ball away.”

That’s the next level of development. Going from seven pass breakups to seven interceptions changes your entire defense. It creates short fields for the offense. It flips momentum in critical moments. It wins games in the fourth quarter. If Delane can develop ball skills to match his coverage ability, he becomes a true number-one cornerback in this league.

The Giants might go with Sonny Styles. The athletic testing was too good to ignore, and linebacker is clearly a need. But if they’re being honest about building the best defense possible, Mansoor Delane deserves serious consideration at fifth overall. Production always matters most.









