The New York Giants have several different directions they can go with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Reports have indicated they could consider Sonny Styles, Carnell Tate, Jeremiyah Love, and Caleb Downs as possibilities at the selection. However, a report on Monday drew some concern regarding Downs and his health.

The Ohio State standout safety elected to avoid testing at the NFL Combine, which was already a red flag. A medical flag popped up over the weekend, indicating that Downs may have a partially torn meniscus and the more serious concern being a potentially degenerative ACL.

Putting a player with a bad knee on the MetLife turf doesn’t seem like a great move. That surface has a reputation for eating knees alive. Drafting someone with existing knee issues and then asking him to play 17 games on artificial turf is asking for trouble.

The Talent Is Undeniable

Downs, 21, could go on to have a great career without any problems in his knee. Players overcome medical concerns all the time. But the Giants will certainly flag that as concerning and opt for a different player if the board falls that way. The risk-reward calculation just changed dramatically.

Downs is coming off a tremendous season, collecting 58 tackles and allowing 171 yards in coverage with two interceptions and a pass breakup. He’s tremendous against the run and has great instincts. His football IQ is off the charts. He processes information quickly, communicates effectively, and rarely makes mental mistakes. Those are traits you can’t teach.

Downs would be a great fit for the Giants in terms of what they need on defense. John Harbaugh values smart, versatile safeties who can play multiple roles. Downs checks every box from a scheme perspective. He can play single-high, play in the box, match up with tight ends, and diagnose run fits. That’s exactly what Harbaugh wants.

Sonny Styles Becomes the Safer Bet

But an injury report like that does create concern, and if both Downs and Styles were on the board, they probably would opt for Styles at this point. Styles put on an absolute show at the NFL Combine, posting a 43.5-inch vertical jump (all-time linebacker record), an 11-foot-2 broad jump (fourth all-time), and a 4.46 40-yard dash. He earned a perfect 10.00 RAS score, ranking first out of 3,216 linebackers tested since 1987.

More importantly, Styles is healthy. No medical flags. No torn meniscus. No degenerative ACL concerns. Just a 6-foot-5, 244-pound freak athlete who can run, jump, and hit like a truck. Given his superior health and unbelievable combine testing, the choice becomes pretty clear if both players are available at fifth overall.

The Giants can’t afford to gamble at fifth overall. They need impact players who can contribute immediately and stay on the field for years. Downs might be that player, but the risk is too high when there’s a healthier alternative with similar upside sitting right there on the board. Sometimes the best pick isn’t the most talented player. It’s the most talented player who can actually stay healthy.