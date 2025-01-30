Giants could steal powerful Senior Bowl standout edge rusher in Round 2 of NFL Draft

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

An NFL team can never have enough great pass rushers. That was the story for the New York Giants in 2007-08, then again in 2011-12. It’s the mindset that prompted them to trade for Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns last offseason. It was the same mindset that motivated their selection of Kayvon Thibodeaux with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. And it’s the same mindset that could prompt them to draft another high-upside pass rusher early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This year’s draft class is a mixed bag of talent across the board. However, with the Reesee’s Senior Bowl taking place this week in Mobile, Alabama, many of the class’s prospects have flashed their talent and improved their draft stock. Among the biggest winners from Senior Bowl Practice week is Marshall edge rusher Mike Green — a potential target for the Giants on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Marshall EDGE Mike Green has been a Senior Bowl standout

Green is shooting up draft boards this week for his performance at the Senior Bowl. He was so impressive during the first two days of practice during Senior Week that he opted to withdraw from the rest of the week’s activities to return home and continue his preparations for the NFL Draft. Green went viral on social media this week for a dominant bull-rush rep that he had during one-on-ones at Senior Bowl practice:

Marshall edge Mike Green – who had the practice field buzzing after this rep earlier today in 1-on-1’s – has opted to withdraw from the rest of the Senior Bowl week and head home to continue with his draft prep.



He led the FBS with 17.0 sacks this season. pic.twitter.com/vpdw45vosm — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 30, 2025

In 2024, the Marshall edge rusher led Division 1 college football with 17.0 sacks. Green totaled 84 combined tackles on the campaign with 23 tackles for loss (which led the Sun Belt) and three forced fumbles in 13 games. He was virtually unblockable throughout the season and proved to be among the most disruptive players in the nation.

The Draft Network’s Justin Melo had Green atop his list of the Senior Bowl’s biggest winners on Wednesday, saying he was “one pass rusher who continuously flashed.”

The Giants could target Green at the top of the second round

While Green could wind up as a late first-round pick, if he makes it to Day 2 of the draft, the Giants picking No. 34 overall would be in a perfect position to select him. Prior to the Senior Bowl, he was viewed as a Day 2 pick, however, his draft stock is on a rapid rise.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound pass rusher has the size, power, and athleticism to be a disruptive pass rusher at the next level. The Giants have a solid starting duo on the edges with Burns and Thibodeaux. However, Thibodeaux is entering a contract year and New York has minimal depth behind their two starters.

Edge rusher might not be the Giants’ biggest need, but Green’s talent might be too immense to pass up if he is sitting on the board when New York is on the clock with the 34th-overall pick.