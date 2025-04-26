Giants could steal freakishly athletic playmaker at top of Round 4

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have loaded up their trenches during the NFL Draft, adding an elite pass-rusher in Adul Carter in the first round and fortifying the interior of their defensive line with Darius Alexander in the third round. Now it’s time for the Giants to turn their attention toward their offense as they enter Day 3 of the draft.

The Giants need to add more talent to their offense to build around QB Jaxson Dart

The Giants made a bold move to trade up and select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart at the end of the first round on Thursday night. The rookie will have plenty of time to sit and develop behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston before becoming the presumptive starter down the line. New York has some young playmakers on offense, but should make it a point to continue adding talent to the unit on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft following a 2024 season in which they ranked 31st in scoring.

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor could be an exciting target on Day 3

One of the top prospects shockingly still on the board entering Day 3 is Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor. The 6-foot-1 wideout proved to be one of the best athletes in the draft at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.44s 40-yard dash to go along with a 38.5-inch vertical jump. His athleticism shows up on his tape, as do his reliable hands and refined routes.

In 2024, Ayomanor racked up 831 yards and six touchdowns on 63 receptions. He posted 1,013 yards and six touchdowns on 62 receptions the season prior. Two years of excellent production should have solidified Ayomanor as one of the class’s best skill position players.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Ayomanor was the No. 35 overall ranked prospect on Pro Football Focus’s Big Board entering this draft. Most boards had him at least as a top-75 prospect in the draft class. The Giants might have a chance to snag him with the No. 105 pick at the beginning of the fourth round.

Wide receiver might not be the Giants’ biggest need entering Day 3 of the draft. However, if they are taking the “best player available” approach, Ayomanor should be high on their board. He could bring some juice to their offense, which was stagnant in 2024.