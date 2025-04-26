Giants could draft starting right guard with 105th overall pick

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have had a stellar start to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now sitting with the 105th overall pick at the top of the fourth round, they’re in prime position to add another high-upside piece to the puzzle.

Enter Purdue’s Marcus Mbow, a 6’4″, 300-pound offensive tackle with the tools to develop into a starter — even if a position switch is on the horizon.

Why Marcus Mbow Fits the Giants’ Offensive Line Needs

Mbow’s biggest knock is his shorter arms, which likely force a move inside to guard at the NFL level.

But that shouldn’t scare the Giants off.

What he lacks in traditional tackle size, he makes up for with athleticism, instincts, and a relentless motor.

Think of Mbow like a Swiss Army knife — versatile, reliable, and exactly the kind of tool you want on hand when things get gritty in the trenches.

He thrives on pulling outside during run plays and has a knack for getting to the second level with ease, traits that could really benefit the Giants’ ground game.

A Potential Right Guard Plug-and-Play?

With uncertainty still looming at right guard, Mbow’s profile fits the bill perfectly.

He would give the Giants a player they can cross-train at both guard and tackle, seeing where he sticks best.

While he hasn’t played guard since 2022, sometimes all a young lineman needs is the right coaching and scheme to bring their full potential to the surface.

The question is whether Mbow can anchor effectively against stronger interior defensive linemen after facing quicker pass rushers the past two years.

It’s a gamble, but the kind of smart, developmental swing teams like the Giants should be taking on Day 3.

The Upside is Worth the Risk

Drafting Mbow would give the Giants another athletic mover in the trenches — a player who could eventually settle in as a high-end starting guard or, who knows, surprise everyone and stick at tackle.

Adding him to the mix would be another step toward building a younger, more dynamic offensive line to protect whoever lines up at quarterback in the years ahead.

Sometimes the best draft picks aren’t the flashiest, they’re the ones who quietly develop into rocks in the foundation.

