The Giants just built the foundation of an elite unit with one draft pick

Despite a whirlwind of trade buzz leading into their selection, the New York Giants stayed right where they were at No. 3 overall.

And they walked away with one of the most explosive defensive prospects in the draft — Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter.

Carter isn’t just a defensive end. He’s a chess piece.

He can line up as an outside linebacker, blitz from over center, spy mobile quarterbacks, or even drop back into zone coverage like a true linebacker. That flexibility will give new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen options that most NFL play-callers can only dream about.

Carter Brings Juice Off the Edge — And Then Some

What makes Carter so dangerous is his burst off the line.

He tallied 66 pressures and 13 sacks in 2024 over just 350 pass-rushing snaps. That’s elite efficiency — like putting a sports car in a drag race with a bunch of pickup trucks.

His hands are violent, his reaction time is lightning-quick, and his motor runs hot from snap to whistle.

Carter now joins a defensive front already loaded with talent. He’ll slot in alongside All-Pro tackle Dexter Lawrence, newly extended pass rusher Brian Burns, and 2022 fifth overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux — whose fifth-year option the Giants just exercised on Thursday night.

Building the Blueprint for a Smashmouth Defense

The Giants haven’t had a real identity since the prime Eli Manning days — and back then, their pass rush was the heartbeat of the team.

That’s what this new regime is trying to bring back.

With Carter in the fold, they have the kind of disruptive force that can change games. You build championship defenses through the trenches, and this might be the deepest and most versatile line the Giants have assembled in over a decade.

Bowen now has the tools to cook — and Carter might be the secret sauce that ties it all together.