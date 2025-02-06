Giants could steal ‘disruptive’ defensive tackle at top of 2nd round in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants need more depth on the defensive line. On the edge, they have some tremendous talent, with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux leading the way. The interior of their defensive line is anchored by All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence. However, outside of Lawrence, the interior is thin and needs an influx of talent.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants will have an opportunity to improve their defensive line. It is a rich defensive tackle draft class that should give New York several chances to select a talented player who will improve the unit. One defensive tackle prospect could become a top target for them if he is still on the board when the Giants are on the clock in Round 2.

Giants could target Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams in Round 2

The Giants hold the No. 34 overall pick in the draft (the second pick of the second round) which could be the selection that they utilize on the defensive line. Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams is a projected late-first or early second-round pick. If he slides into Round 2, he could be a top choice for the Giants with pick 34.

Credit: Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams is a 6-foot-3, 327-pound defensive tackle. He is a great run-defender with interesting upside as a pass-rusher. He helped lead the Buckeyes to a National Championship in 2024, playing an integral role in their elite defense’s success.

Pro Football Focus currently has Williams ranked as the No. 3 interior defender in the draft class and the No. 27 overall player on their Big Board. They list his massive frame, explosiveness, and hand speed as top strengths in his scouting profile. These traits helped Williams total 46 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 2025.

The Draft Network’s Damian Parson describes Williams as “a disruptive IDL prospect with great power at the point of attack,” giving him a “Day 2 — Winning Starter” prospect projection. If he is there for the taking on Day 2, drafting Williams would fill a major need for the Giants and upgrade their defensive line.