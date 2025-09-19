Giants could start Jaxson Dart in Week 4, per report

The New York Giants could be preparing to make a change at quarterback sooner than expected.

Giants could bench Russell Wilson if they lose in Week 3, per report

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, rookie Jaxson Dart could dethrone Russell Wilson as the Giants’ starting quarterback as early as Week 4.

“Wilson will start against the Chiefs, but insiders tell me that if the game goes as expected, meaning a big win by Kansas City, they expect Dart to be inserted into the lineup as early as the following week when the Giants take on the Los Angeles Chargers and no later than Week 5 when the Saints come to MetLife to battle Big Blue,” Pauline reported.

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Giants are 0-2, staring the likewise 0-2 Kansas City Chiefs right in the face ahead of their do-or-die contest on Sunday night. The Chiefs are favored by 5.5 points.

If the underdog Giants look stagnant on offense and lose in Week 3 with Wilson under center, Dart could be the starting quarterback in Week 4 for another contest in which they will likely be underdogs against the 2-0 Los Angeles Chargers.

Jaxson Dart Era could start sooner than later

Wilson is coming off an incredible Week 2 performance in which he tossed for 450 yards and a 3-1 TD-INT ratio against the Cowboys. Wilson was the least of the team’s problems as he led an offensive onslaught despite the team’s 37–40 loss.

The defense deserves the majority of the blame for the team’s Week 2 loss, but if the Giants wind up 0-3 after this Sunday’s game, it might not matter how well Wilson is playing, as this regime might scramble to save jobs.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are going to start feeling the pressure if they have a, 0-3 start to this season. Their seats are already heating up after the 0-2 start, and there is a growing feeling that the only way they can save their jobs will be to insert the rookie into the lineup.

“Some feel that the saving grace for Daboll could be Jaxson Dart playing competitive football once inserted into the lineup then showing progress on the field,” Pauline wrote. “Considering the way former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has started the season with the Indianapolis Colts, Daboll needs something positive to happen and needs it to happen soon. Some inside the league believe Dart could be that bolt of lightning and Daboll’s only saving grace.”

Dart looked ready for Sundays during the preseason, albeit against backup competition. But Wilson has looked like a quality starter, and benching him wouldn’t necessarily be fair. But the NFL is far from fair and, for Daboll and Schoen, putting Dart in the lineup might be their last lifeline.