Giants’ former top-five pick has been on an insane tear to silence critics

The New York Giants have enjoyed strong performances from former fifth-overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux this season.

After being faced with heavy criticism for his lack of game-changing production over the last couple of years, Thibodeaux has entered this season with a fire lit under him.

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux is off to a strong start this season

Through two weeks this season, Thibodeaux has totaled seven combined tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He has also added eight pressures, one quarterback hit, and five hurries.

Thibodeaux has been a constantly disruptive force for the Giants’ defensive line through two games, despite sharing his playing time with first-round rookie Abdul Carter and newcomer veteran Chauncey Golston.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

But, contrary to the popular narrative, this is not newfound production for Thibodeaux. According to Giants.com, Thibodeaux has had four straight games with 0.5+ sacks & TFL, and will look to make it five in a row on Sunday night.

The Giants face the Chiefs in their home opener on primetime this Sunday. Thibodeaux has totaled 5.5 sacks & seven tackles for loss in eight career primetime games.

Thibodeaux is off to a strong start to this season and is preparing for another opportunity to add to his season totals and continue carrying over his strong play from the end of last season.

The Giants’ defensive line is one of the strongest aspects of their team. Thibodeaux is proving he belongs in this group and could be the game-wrecker that fans expected him to be when he was drafted fifth overall in 2022.