Giants’ defensive coordinator Shane Bowen admits he messed up final drive vs Cowboys

The New York Giants lost a heartbreaker in Week 2.

Big Blue’s offense turned in a spectacular performance, putting up 37 points and taking the Dallas Cowboys into overtime on the road.

But late-game lapses on the defensive side of the ball ultimately cost the Giants the game as they surrendered 40 points, including two last-second field goals, to fall to 0-2.

DC Shane Bowen takes accountability for Giants’ defensive collapse in Week 2

Giants defensive coordinator has received a significant amount of criticism for the performance of his unit and, more specifically, his playcalling at the end of the game in Week 2.

Bowen has been criticized for running a softer zone coverage defense that allowed Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to pick up yardage and march down the field to set up K Brandon Aubrey for a 64-yard field goal to tie the game at the end of regulation.

Bowen recently took accountability for the defense’s collapse while speaking with the media and admitted that he should have called a tighter defensive coverage scheme.

“I mean, we knew kind of the distance, what it was going to be, give credit to him (Dallas Cowboys’ kicker Brandon Aubrey) making a 64-yarder, but we knew that was his range. Just trying to defend the line as best we could,” Bowen said.

“I wish we would have been tighter, a little bit tighter. Again, just like all these calls that don’t work, second guess that you probably wish you went in a different direction. A tough, tough situation to come down to that one play.

“I have to be better. I wish we would have been better. Hopefully we can move on and progress from it and learn from it and be better. But feel for our guys. They battled for 92 plays and then came down to that one play.”

Dallas got the ball back with just 25 seconds left in the game. They started their drive at their own 33-yard line. One 18-yard completion and one three-yard rush later, the Cowboys were in range for Aubrey to bomb one from deep.

The Giants did not bring any pressure, nor did they play tight press coverage on that final drive — a controversial decision from Bowen.

It was a tough loss for the G-Men as they fell to 0-2 for the third consecutive season. But, as Bowen pointed out, the Giants need to “move on and get ready for the Chiefs.”