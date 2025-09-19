Giants’ Andrew Thomas injury update is finally encouraging

The New York Giants are desperate for stability, and few players could provide it like Andrew Thomas. The star left tackle has been inching closer to a return after suffering a devastating lisfranc injury last season, the kind of setback that can derail even the strongest of careers. For a team sitting at 0–2, the timing of his comeback could not be more critical.

A brutal injury and long recovery

Thomas’ injury was no small matter. Lisfranc issues are among the most complicated in football, often requiring extended rehab and careful management to prevent setbacks. Before going down after Week 6 last year, Thomas had logged 416 snaps and allowed 16 pressures with four sacks. Those numbers weren’t up to his usual All-Pro standard, but his absence revealed just how much the line depends on him.

Without him, the Giants’ protection fell apart. Quarterbacks were under siege, and the running game lost consistency. For a franchise still trying to build offensive continuity, the loss of Thomas was like removing the keystone from an arch—everything else crumbled around it.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Trending toward a return

This week has finally brought encouraging news. Thomas has steadily ramped up his workload in practice, participating in more drills and increasing his reps. On Thursday, he was still listed as limited, but the progression is clear. At this point, the chances of him suiting up against the Kansas City Chiefs are roughly 50/50.

Even if he doesn’t make it back this weekend, the Giants are confident he’ll be ready for Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. That would give him one more week to build strength and ensure that his foot can handle the physical demands of anchoring the blind side.

Contingency plans without Thomas

Of course, the Giants can’t afford to gamble entirely on his availability. Rookie Marcus Mbow has been preparing to step in if Thomas isn’t cleared. Mbow impressed in spot duty last week and is expected to slide in at left tackle ahead of James Hudson for obvious reasons. While the rookie has shown promise, entrusting him with protecting the quarterback’s blind side against Kansas City’s pass rush would be a massive challenge, but it’s a risk they need to take.

That’s the kind of pressure the Giants would prefer to ease him into rather than force. Having Thomas back, even on a snap count, would make a world of difference not just in execution, but in confidence across the offensive unit.

Why Thomas’ return matters so much

Thomas isn’t just another piece on the line—he’s the anchor. His ability to neutralize edge rushers allows the Giants to structure protections, open up play-action opportunities, and keep drives alive. Without him, the offense has severe limitations against better pass rushes.

Getting him back, whether this week or next, could change the tone of the season. At 0–2, the Giants are already fighting uphill, and the return of their best lineman could be the spark that stabilizes a fragile situation.

Thomas’ return won’t erase all of New York’s issues, but it gives them their foundation back. And for a team in need of answers, that foundation is everything.