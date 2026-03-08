The New York Giants have been connected to every big name hitting free agency Monday, but Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson might be exactly what Dennard Wilson needs. While Tyler Linderbaum and Kenneth Walker III dominate headlines, Watson represents the foundational piece that transforms defensive schemes from theoretical to functional.

Pro Football Focus projects Watson at three years, $45 million ($15M per season). He’s their second-ranked cornerback in free agency, and for a team needing a boundary corner to pair with Paulson Adebo, Watson checks every box.

At 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, the 27-year-old brings the size and physicality press corners need. He posted an 83.5 PFF grade while giving up 447 yards with two interceptions and three pass breakups in his contract year.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Wilson’s Scheme Demands Physical Corners

Dennard Wilson’s defensive philosophy can be summarized in one sentence from his introductory press conference as Tennessee’s coordinator: “From Day 1, it’s you press everything, period.” That’s not hyperbole. Wilson’s scheme, influenced by his time under Mike Macdonald with the Ravens and Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia, demands cornerbacks who eliminate easy throws and disrupt timing at the line.

Shane Bowen’s passive, off-coverage approach allowed quarterbacks to complete hitches and slants all day. Wilson flips that script entirely. He wants cornerbacks challenging receivers at the line, forcing quarterbacks to hold the ball, and creating opportunities for the pass rush.

Watson’s size is critical. Press coverage requires length to jam receivers and physicality to maintain contact. At 6-foot-2, Watson can disrupt timing on vertical routes and use his frame to wall off receivers in Cover 4 concepts, where one safety drops into a robber role while corners play aggressive man coverage on the outside.

Run Defense Fits Harbaugh’s Vision

John Harbaugh has always valued corners who can tackle and contribute in run support, and Watson’s reputation as a run defender aligns perfectly. Wilson’s scheme isn’t just about coverage. It’s about physicality across the board.

The Giants ranked near the bottom in run defense under Bowen. Watson’s willingness to make tackles on the perimeter gives the Giants physical presence on the boundary, something Cor’Dale Flott doesn’t provide.

Flott, the Giants’ former third-rounder from LSU, is hitting free agency after four years. He’s a wiry, thin corner who struggles in run support and lacks the frame to consistently press NFL receivers. Watson represents the opposite: a big, physical corner who can do everything Wilson asks and probably costs a similar amount.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Scheme Fit Is Perfect

Wilson’s defense uses Cover 4 as a safety net, allowing corners to play aggressive knowing they have help over the top. That’s ideal for Watson, who can press at the line and trust his safety support to prevent getting beat deep. Wilson’s philosophy centers on eliminating free access throws, those slants and hitches that allow quarterbacks to get into rhythm.

Wilson struggled in Tennessee when he didn’t have personnel to execute his press-heavy scheme. L’Jarius Sneed was brought in to be a lockdown boundary corner and couldn’t handle it. Watson has already proven he can execute in Kansas City’s physical, aggressive system.

Pairing Watson with Adebo gives Wilson two big-bodied corners who can press, tackle, and hold up in run support. Add Dru Phillips in the slot, and suddenly the Giants have the personnel to run Wilson’s scheme as intended.

The Price Makes Sense

At $15 million per season, Watson isn’t cheap. But he’s not Tyler Linderbaum money either. The Giants can’t afford $25 million on a center when they have holes everywhere, but $15 million for a starting boundary corner who fits the scheme perfectly is manageable.

The alternative is to draft a corner at pick 5 or 37 and hope he develops quickly. Watson eliminates the uncertainty. He’s a known commodity who’s produced at a high level in a similar scheme.

For a Giants team trying to expedite Harbaugh’s rebuild, spending $15 million on a cornerback who checks every box makes more sense than waiting for the draft. Watson fits the scheme, provides the physicality Wilson demands, and gives the Giants two legitimate boundary corners for the first time in years.