Giants could save $7 million if veteran tight end retires

With the salary cap unexpectedly jumping to $255 million, the New York Giants secured an additional $10 million in salary space this off-season. They can open up a maximum of $25 million by restructuring the contracts of Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence, not to mention releasing veteran offensive guard Mark Glowinski.

Darren Waller’s Uncertain Future with the Giants

However, the Giants can save nearly $7 million by cutting Darren Waller. While the New York Post reported on Friday afternoon that the expectation is he would stay with the Giants for the 2024 season, they recalled that statement and indicated he could still opt to retire.

Waller is coming off his third injury-riddled season and has been focused on his music career as of late. While he is still capable of being a productive NFL player, he would be forfeiting a three-year, $51 million deal that the Giants can opt into if he decides to stay.

Impact of Waller’s Decision and Tight End Options

Of course, Waller has made more than enough over the course of his career to have a comfortable life, but the Giants would be losing a prominent weapon when healthy.

This past season, he enjoyed 552 yards and a touchdown, posting a 70.3% catch rate over 74 targets. Waller played in 12 games, the most since his 2020 season when he enjoyed 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns. Despite the Giants’ big decision at quarterback, Waller will undoubtedly remain a key piece in the offense.

However, his departure would open up a big need at the tight-end position, and they would potentially have to look to a free agency to fill the void. Options on the market include Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Dalton Schultz, and many more. This is a very deep tight end free agency class, so the Giants would have plenty of considerations and they would save a chunk of change in the process.