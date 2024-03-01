Giants meet with stout Penn State edge rusher at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State edge rusher Adisa Isaac has been linked to the New York Giants as the 2024 NFL Draft nears. The New York native met with the Giants ahead of this year’s Scouting Combine.

PSU’s Adisa Isaac had a successful meeting with the Giants ahead of the NFL Draft

As Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported, Isaac had a successful meeting with Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen earlier this week. The linebacker prospect had this to say about their conversation and where he might fall in the Giants’ defensive scheme:

“Just bonding with the coaches that I met, bouncing ideas off of him, what I need to work on, on the field,’’ Isaac said. “It was a great conversation. I’d be an outside linebacker, just the skill set I already have, taking that to another level and working on little fine details in my game that I didn’t excel at.’’

Isaac’s strengths were put on full display in his senior year with the Nittany Lions. He was No. 2 in the Big Ten with 16 tackles for loss and No. 3 in the conference with 7.5 sacks.

Isaac would help a front seven that recorded the fourth-fewest sacks in 2023 (34). He’d also come in handy in the run defense department, seeing that the Giants allowed 4.7 yards per carry, which was the second-highest allowance among all teams last year.

Isaac’s body of work and Combine results could warrant a Giants selection and fill a positional void

On the depth chart, the Giants have holes behind Kayvon Thibodeaux. There’s room for Isaac’s insertion into the lineup, especially if the Giants opt to select him with their second or third-round picks.

The 22-year-old ran a 4.74 at the combine on Thursday. He’s aiming to take his lauded talents to an NFL team that will best utilize him. Isaac said that playing for his hometown team would be a “surreal moment.” The Giants can make that a reality when the Draft rolls around in April.