Giants have ‘good initial meeting’ with Saquon Barkley’s agents

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen are still considering the possibility of an extension for star running back Saquon Barkley. After franchise tagging Barkley last off-season, counting $10.1 million against the salary cap, fully guaranteed, he wants long-term job security.

While Schoen indicated this week that the Giants haven’t ruled out the idea of using the franchise tag, he also mentioned that the RB market is “saturated,” and there will be plenty of options to consider in free agency. However, Barkley doesn’t only bring production on the football field; he’s a leader in the locker room and a player that many teammates believe should be paid his worth.

Market Evaluation and Team Dynamics

According to Josina Anderson, on Thursday night, the Giants had a “good initial meeting” with Saquon Barkley’s representatives, and while the team is considering multiple options, a return hasn’t been ruled out just yet.

The likely scenario is that Barkley is able to test the market and see what type of contract he can land, but there aren’t many playoff-contending teams that will be willing to spend top dollar at his position. The Houston Texans may be willing to splash a little bit of cash to bring him in, considering they have CJ Stroud on a rookie contract, but anything more than $10 million per season might be optimistic.

READ MORE: Giants should bring back veteran offensive tackle on minimum deal

Giants’ Future Prospects and Salary Cap Implications

Given how much production they got from Devin Singletary this past season, Houston may consider a cheaper alternative. Still, Barkley is a luxury at running back and brings plenty of intangible qualities. He’s represented the Giants’ offense over the last few years and has played a minimum of 13 games over the past three consecutive seasons.

With the salary cap rising an unexpected $10 extra million, the chances of the Giants bringing him back have improved but still remain questionable.