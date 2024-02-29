Giants should bring back veteran offensive tackle on minimum deal

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants sported one of the worst offensive lines in football this past season, but they have the financial flexibility to invest in free agency this off-season. There are several free agents that make sense, including Mike Onwenu and Jermaine Eluemunor, but the Giants should also consider bringing back one of their own veterans.

Tyre Phillips’ Role and Rehabilitation

Tyre Phillips, a 27-year-old reserve tackle, played well for the Giants this past season on the right side. He played 552 snaps at right tackle, giving up two sacks and 21 total pressures. Phillips put together some solid pass protection grades but suffered a torn quad against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17.

Fortunately, Phillips is progressing nicely through his rehabilitation, and given his experience with the Giants, he could be a solid veteran at minimum expense. The Giants have $30.6 million available in salary space for the upcoming season, so they can certainly afford to spend a small amount to bring back a tackle who has been mostly serviceable during his time in East Rutherford.

Giants’ Potential Signings and Line Coach Connection

Of course, the focus will be a prominent starter, which is where Ownenu or Eluemunor comes into play. Onwenu has the qualities to play both guard positions and right tackle, while Eluemunor is strictly a right tackle. The latter of the two has spent the last two seasons with the Giants’ new offensive line coach, Carmen Bricillo, so the connection is certainly tangible.