Giants’ Darren Waller reportedly returning for 2024 season despite contemplating retirement

The New York Giants made a splash last offseason when they traded for veteran TE Darren Waller. The blockbuster deal saw Big Blue send a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Waller, a former Pro Bowl tight end who has topped 1,000 receiving yards in a season twice in his career.

Unfortunately, Waller failed to live up to the hype in 2023. He totaled just 552 receiving yards and one touchdown for the G-Men last season in 12 games while missing time with injuries. Waller’s career has been plagued by injuries in recent years and now, at 31 years old, they seem to be catching up to the veteran pass-catcher.

Cutting Waller was an option for the Giants this offseason as that move would save them .$6.2 million in cap space. But now, the New York Post is reporting that the Giants plan to keep Waller for the upcoming 2024 season, welcoming him back with open arms despite his contemplation on retirement.

Darren Waller will return to the Giants in 2024 despite contemplating retirement

Paul Schwartz and Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post reported on Friday that Waller will return for his second season with the Giants in 2024. According to the Post, “Waller expressed to individuals in the Giants organization that he was contemplating retirement.”

Despite considering walking away from the game, Waller will be back with Big Blue next season.

“A Giants source confirmed Friday that Waller will play for the team in 2024,” Schwartz and Dunleavy reported. “He will not be a cap casualty, the Post learned.”

Waller will carry a $14.1 million cap hit in 2024. Cutting Waller after his disappointing 2023 campaign could have been an option, but New York will instead opt to retain their top acquisition from last offseason.

As the Post points out, Waller has salary cap hits of $15.4 million in 2025 and $17.4 million in 2026, but it remains to be seen if he ever gets there as he contemplates retirement. Waller could very likely choose to make the upcoming 2024 season the final one of his career.

Waller finished as the Giants’ second-leading receiver in 2023 with 552 yards on 52 receptions. He scored just one touchdown, though, despite entering the season with high expectations to serve as Big Blue’s primary receiving threat. Staying healthy and increasing production will be the top priority for Waller in 2024.