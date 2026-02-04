The New York Giants have hired Matt Nagy as their next offensive coordinator, bringing in an experienced play-caller to handle the development of Jaxson Dart as he enters his second season.

Now the Giants might look to find familiar pieces for Nagy in free agency to help him install his new offense in New York. Among the former Chiefs who will be on the open market is WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown — a key playmaker in Nagy’s Kansas City offense, who the Giants could be interested in reuniting with the OC this offseason.

The Giants Could Reunite Matt Nagy with Marquise Brown in Free Agency

Brown is now entering his eighth season in the NFL after being drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens all the way back in 2019. Although he has only a few seasons under his belt as an offense’s primary receiving target, he has consistently been a quality complementary piece across several teams and offenses, most recently with the Chiefs.

This past season, Brown performed well in Nagy’s system, totaling 587 yards (his most since 2022) and five touchdowns. Mahomes and Nagy relied on Brown’s speed and playmaking abilities out of the slot.

With 16 career catches of 40+ yards, Brown has home-run hitting potential. He could be an explosive, downfield weapon for Nagy and Dart to maximize in the Giants’ offense next season.

Season Team GP Rec Yards Avg TD Long 2019 BAL 14 46 584 12.7 7 83 2020 BAL 16 58 769 13.3 8 70 2021 BAL 16 91 1,008 11.1 6 49 2022 ARI 12 67 709 10.6 3 47 2023 ARI 14 51 574 11.2 4 41 2024 KC 2 9 91 10.1 0 20 2025 KC 16 49 587 12.0 5 51 Career Total 90 371 4,322 11.6 33 83

Brown Could be a Fallback Option if the Giants Lose Wan’Dale Robinson

At 28 years old, Brown is an experienced veteran receiving option who will stand out in a thin market of free agent wide receivers this offseason.

Among the top receivers set to hit free agency is Wan’Dale Robinson of the Giants. While Big Blue would ideally like to re-sign Robinson, his breakout 2025 campaign could earn him a massive payday outside of New York’s budget. Robinson’s new deal could exceed $17 million per season.

Season Team GP Targets Rec Yards Avg TD YAC 2022 NYG 6 31 23 227 9.9 1 126 2023 NYG 15 78 60 525 8.8 1 287 2024 NYG 17 140 93 699 7.5 3 361 2025 NYG 16 140 92 1,014 11.0 4 386 Career Total 54 389 268 2,465 9.2 9 1,160

Brown could represent a cheaper fallback option if Robinson takes a contract elsewhere. He represents a similar playing style, operating primarily out of the slot, standing at just 5-foot-9, and doing most of his work over the middle of the field in the short/intermediate areas.

Although Robinson proved to be capable of far more than just collecting checkdowns out of the slot, his expanded skillset will make him one of the most coveted and, ultimately, one of the highest-paid free agents in this cycle.

Meanwhile, Brown is projected by Spotrac to get a one-year, $5.5 million contract in free agency — a completely reasonable and affordable price figure for a veteran bridge player in the receiving corps.

If Robinson walks, the Giants will need to add talent in the slot. Brown could emerge as a primary target as he fits seamlessly in the Nagy offense and would easily fit under the salary cap.