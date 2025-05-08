Giants could reunite Brian Daboll with a recently-released playmaker

The New York Giants’ offense was among the worst in the NFL last season. The lineup needs more playmakers and more depth. One veteran wideout with ties to head coach Brian Daboll was recently released, giving the Giants another option to consider in free agency.

Giants could target reunion with WR Gabe Davis and HC Brian Daboll

The Jacksonville Jaguars released WR Gabe Davis on Wednesday as they prepare to kick off a new era with their new regime. Davis signed a three-year, $39 million deal with Jacksonville just last offseason.

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

However, Davis was disappointing in 2024, totaling only 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns across 10 games and nine starts.

Prior to his short stint in Jacksonville, Davis was a key playmaker for the Buffalo Bills from 2020 to 2023. There, he played under Giants HC Brian Daboll, who was formerly the offensive coordinator of the Bills from 2018 to 2021.

Davis was an effective playmaker under Daboll. This connection could pique the Giants’ interest and give them an incentive to sign Davis as a depth piece this offseason.

Across his four seasons in Buffalo, Davis totaled 163 receptions for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns in 64 games with 27 starts. Still only 26 years old, Davis still has time to get his career back on track.

Can the Giants afford to sign Davis?

However, despite what a solid depth addition Davis could be for the Giants, the likelihood of them signing him is slim.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants are cap-strapped right now. They currently have just $1.1 million in cap space, the least in the NFL. In fact, they have -$9.3 million in effective cap space (the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster). Rather than adding players to their roster, the Giants need to cut or restructure contracts to get under the cap.

Davis could be an option if he is still available later in the offseason, potentially during training camp, after the Giants have cleared some cap space.

Until then, expect them to lean on some of their backup playmakers, such as Jalin Hyatt, who new QB Russell Wilson thinks has untapped potential.