Giants’ new quarterback trying to resurrect failed 3rd round speedster 

New York Giants recently signed quarterback Russell Wilson wants to revive a young wide receiver’s career. Speaking at his first official Giants press conference on Wednesday after signing his one-year deal, Wilson said he reached out to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and wants his potential to be untapped (h/t GiantInsider on X).

Giants’ Russell Wilson wants to unlock Jalin Hyatt’s potential

Hyatt will be entering his third NFL season in 2025. The 2023 third-round pick was initially anticipated to be a large part of the Giants’ offense upon being drafted, but he has seen the field significantly less and has not gotten a ton of action throughout his first two seasons.

Last season, he recorded just eight receptions on 19 targets for only 62 receiving yards. In his rookie season, he only had 40 targets and 23 catches.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

His numbers in the NFL skew significantly from his days in college. The former Tennessee product logged 1,267 receiving yards, 67 receptions, and 15 touchdowns in the 2022 college football season. He was initially seen as a steal for a Giants team that was fresh off their first playoff appearance since 2016, but he has not lived up to the hype thus far.

The wideout boasts a great combination of speed and athleticism and is considered to be a deep ball threat. However, the Giants were not a good passing team with Daniel Jones and Drew Lock under center, and they were especially poor in long plays down the field.

Wilson could give Hyatt more targets

The hope is that Wilson will change that this upcoming season. The former Super Bowl champion is past his prime days but still has some left in the tank. Last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he threw 2,482 passing yards and 16 touchdowns while only throwing five interceptions.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Adding Wilson to the mix is sure to enhance the Giants’ offense tremendously after having one of their worst scoring seasons in franchise history. For Hyatt, this gives him a chance to find more targets with a strong passer in Wilson throwing the ball to him, though he still has to earn the trust of head coach Brian Daboll to see the field an ample amount.

Nevertheless, 2025 will be a huge year for everyone on the Giants, and Hyatt and Wilson could form a strong connection this upcoming season.