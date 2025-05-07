Giants added a ‘savage’ to their already stacked defensive line in the draft

The New York Giants were intentional this offseason about building a defensive line that opposing teams will not be able to handle. That mission was realized in the NFL Draft with the selections of first-round EDGE Abdul Carter and third-round DT Darius Alexander.

The interior of the Giants’ defensive line was thin entering the offseason. However, the addition of Alexander should be a major boost to the unit, giving them a high-upside talent who can start alongside Dexter Lawrence on the interior.

Giants drafted a “savage” in Darius Alexander

Alexander caught the attention of Giants fans and generated excitement with his comments in his press conference post-draft:

“I love taking my opponent’s will and just watching them go to the sideline and not know what to say to the coach.”

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post recently spoke with Toledo assistant coach Vince Kehres about Alexander, who described the Giants’ new defensive lineman as a “savage” and “the rare breed of a great big human who can move.”

Over the final two seasons of his collegiate career, Alexander posted a combined 76 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and eight pass defenses in 26 games.

Alexander named a perfect fit for the Giants

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com recently listed 10 “perfect player-team fits.” He had Alexander and the Giants as one of the 10 best fits:

“Credit general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll for finding the perfect playmate for Dexter Lawrence at the point of attack,” Brooks wrote. “Alexander’s size, strength and athleticism should lead to a host of splash plays for the Giants as opponents devote double-teams to the monstrous Pro Bowler beside him.

“Though the 6-4, 305-pounder’s collegiate sack production left something to be desired, his tools (arm length and agility) could help him emerge as a disruptive force on a front that features four pass-rushing demons (Lawrence, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and fellow rookie Abdul Carter).”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants have plenty of size and strength now on their defensive line with Alexander joining Lawrence in the middle. The edges will be tantalizing as well with Carter joining Burns and Thibodeaux.

Alexander should help Big Blue stop the run while also providing upside as a pass-rusher. There should be few offensive lines capable of standing in the way and preventing the Giants’ defensive line from being among the best in the NFL.