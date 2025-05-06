Giants are preparing to revive one dead portion of their offense in 2025

The New York Giants’ offense has been a stagnant, stale unit for the last couple of seasons. Head coach Brian Daboll has expressed his desire to run a more explosive offensive attack; however, to no avail, so far.

Things are primed to change for the better, though, in 2025. The Giants made one crucial signing to revive an aspect of their offense that has been dormant for years.

Russell Wilson was the best deep passer in the NFL last season

For the last several years, the Giants have struggled to hit the deep ball in their passing attack. That should change with Russell Wilson signed on as their new quarterback.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Wilson was the highest-graded deep passer in the NFL last season, posting a 97.3 Deep Passing Grade on 20+ yard throws.

Despite making only 11 starts, Wilson threw 50 passes 20+ yards downfield. He completed 27 of those attempts (54.0%) for 851 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions. PFF credited him with 21 Big Time Throws and only one Turnover Worthy Play on his 50 deep passing attempts.

Historically, Wilson has been arguably the best deep passer in the NFL throughout his career. The 10-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer should be able to finally maximize a pair of the Giants’ playmakers in 2025.

The Giants have a pair of exciting deep playmakers

Malik Nabers and Jalin Hyatt are two fast, explosive wide receivers with the ability to make plays downfield. Unfortunately, that ability has not been maximized so far in their respective tenures with Big Blue.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a rookie, Nabers received 29 targets 20+ yards downfield, but hauled in only seven receptions (only 24.1%) for 216 yards and two touchdowns. He earned a 96.8 Deep Receiving Grade from PFF. His high mark but low production indicates that the lack of production on Nabers’s deep routes was caused by poor quarterback play more than anything.

Hyatt has struggled to get going through the first two seasons of his career, totaling just 31 receptions for 435 yards through 33 games despite being named college football’s top wide receiver in his final season at Tennessee.

During that season, Hyatt hauled in 14 deep receptions for 677 yards (the most in that draft class). According to PFF, Hyatt also finished first in deep touchdowns (eight), deep YAC (166), yards per route run on deep passes (28.21), and tied with Quentin Johnston of the Los Angeles Chargers for the deepest average depth of target (35.5 yards) on deep balls.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nabers was spectacular as a rookie, surpassing 1,200 yards and totaling seven touchdowns. However, the LSU phenom still has room to grow and could see his numbers inflate to ridiculous highs this season, now that the Giants have a quarterback who can hit him deep downfield with accuracy and timing.

The Giants’ offense is shaping up to be a far more explosive unit in 2025. Hopefully Wilson can meet expectations and lead the team to more wins this season.