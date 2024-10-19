Giants could ‘part ways’ with veteran reciever at trade deadline

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants‘ already difficult 2024 season just became more complicated with the loss of star left tackle Andrew Thomas. Without Daniel Jones’ blindside protector, the offense will likely struggle, especially in the passing game. Jones will be forced to rely on shorter and intermediate routes due to less time in the pocket, which in turn will limit the production of veteran receiver Darius Slayton.

Impact on Downfield Passing and Slayton’s Role

Jones has only completed five passes of 20+ yards this season, with Slayton catching most of them. Against the Seattle Seahawks, Slayton recorded receptions of 41 and 30 yards, including a touchdown, totaling 122 yards in what was his and Jones’ best performance of the season. The 27-year-old receiver has shown that he can be a valuable playmaker for an offense in need of dynamic options.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Slayton’s ability to stretch the field with his speed and underrated route running makes him a reliable deep threat. He excels in man coverage, using his straight-line speed to beat defenders downfield. However, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS, the Giants are considering trading Slayton before the deadline in early November.

“Sources around the league believe the Giants could part with Darius Slayton as the deadline nears.”

Slayton’s Production and Future with the Giants

This season, Slayton has recorded 24 receptions for 301 yards and a touchdown, putting him on pace for nearly 1,000 receiving yards. Despite this solid production, the return of Malik Nabers and the team’s desire to see if rookie Jalin Hyatt can step up has complicated Slayton’s future with the team.

If the Giants can secure a mid-round draft pick in exchange for Slayton, who is in the final year of his contract, it would be seen as a win. General manager Joe Schoen did not offer him an extension during the offseason, indicating the team may be ready to move on. Trading Slayton would allow the Giants to go younger and save on long-term costs, despite not having a clear WR2 behind Nabers.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Future Options and Potential Trades

The Giants could look to draft a young receiver or sign a veteran in the offseason to bolster the unit. Isaiah Hodgins, currently on the practice squad, has been elevated in recent weeks and could take on a larger role if Slayton is traded.

Aside from Slayton, fourth-year pass rusher Azeez Ojulari could also be a valuable trade asset. Ojulari is on an expiring contract, but his injury history might make him a candidate for a cheaper extension. However, teams in need of pass-rushing help, particularly those with championship aspirations, might be willing to overpay for Ojulari’s services, making it a tough decision for the Giants as they look to the future.