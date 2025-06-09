Giants could make huge upgrade at cornerback with Packers’ recently-released superstar

The New York Giants were reportedly interested in trading for elite Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander earlier this offseason. Now the Packers have decided to release Alexander, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Could the Giants have an interest in signing him in free agency?

Packers release CB Jaire Alexander

Alexander was the subject of trade discussions throughout the offseason. Both he and the Packers were ready to move on, and now they officially have.

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Alexander agreed to explore a potential trade this spring, while a restructured contract was also discussed. Ultimately, Green Bay chose to release the veteran cornerback.

Could the Giants sign Alexander in free agency?

Signing Alexander could be a potentially huge boost to the Giants’ defense. The former 2018 first-round pick was once considered among the top cornerbacks in the NFL.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Alexander used to be elite. However, injuries have gotten in the way. He has played in only seven games in each of the last two seasons.

However, in 2024, he performed at a high level in the seven games he played, totaling seven pass defenses, two interceptions, and one pick-six. A fully healthy season could have been a return to form.

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alexander’s injury struggles should make him an affordable option now on the free agency market. Although, as a former two-time second-team All-Pro (2020 and 2022), he should have a competitive market.

The Giants’ secondary is currently headlined by recently signed Paulson Adebo as their CB1 and 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks as their CB2. Signing Alexander would come at Banks’s expense as the former Packers star would immediately step in as one of the Giants’ two starters at the position.

If the Giants want to sign Alexander, however, they will need to free up some cap space. They only have $3.8 million in cap space right now — not enough to get them through the 2025 regular season.

Signing Alexander would also be a risky move considering his red-flag injury history. If the Giants are confident that he can return to form, however, then they should consider making the upgrade.