Two former Giants have turned into stars in the UFL

Former New York Giants LB Tae Crowder and CB DeAndre Baker are blossoming into stars in the UFL.

Baker was selected by the Giants as a first-round draft pick in 2019. He lasted only one season with the team, then spent two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, before joining the DC Defenders in the United Football League (UFL) in 2024.

Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Crowder was a seventh-round pick for the Giants in 2020. He went on to appear in 41 games with 31 starts across three seasons for Big Blue before spending one season with the Tennessee Titans, then signing with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions ahead of the 2025 season.

Both Baker and Crowder have corralled two interceptions each this season. Crowder returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns and leads the league in pick-sixes.

BIRMINGHAM PICK SIX ???



HOUSE CALL FOR TAE CROWDER ??



?: FOX | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/PErkYQQukE — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 1, 2025

Although he never realized his potential in the NFL, Baker has established himself as one of the best defensive backs in the UFL. He earned All-UFL honors this season after posting 22 total tackles (four tackles for a loss), two interceptions, and 10 pass breakups in eight regular-season games. Baker is one of the UFL’s elite cornerbacks. This was his second consecutive season earning All-UFL honors.

Crowder, meanwhile, had a successful first season in the UFL. He finished the regular season with 38 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries.

Could the Giants consider a reunion with either of these UFL stars?

Baker and Crowder’s standout 2025 UFL campaigns could generate some buzz in NFL circles. Perhaps, if they are interested, they could return to the NFL in 2025.

The Giants, meanwhile, could consider a reunion with either one of these UFL stars.

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Baker seems to have a good thing going as one of the best defensive backs in the UFL. But if he wants to make the jump back up to the top-flight league, the Giants could use some additional depth at cornerback.

Crowder just found his footing in the UFL after a successful first season, but he was a former seventh-round pick whom the Giants got a lot of value out of in the first few seasons of his career. He proved to be a capable NFL player once before and could attempt to do so again.

Although it is unlikely that either one of these two players will return to the Giants, the possibility cannot be completely ruled out. Both Baker and Crowder are sure to receive NFL interest following their successful seasons in the UFL.