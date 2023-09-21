Giants could make big change at left guard in Week 3

Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux (66) during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are gearing up for a daunting encounter with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday evening. However, their preparations have hit a roadblock with several core players, including star running back Saquon Barkley, left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Ben Bredeson, and pass rusher Azeez Ojulari, ruled out due to varying injuries.

Faced with this challenge, the Giants’ depth will be tested, especially when coming up against the fierce 49ers defense renowned for their aggressive pass rush.

Glowinski’s Return to the Giants’ Offensive Lie

Following Bredeson’s recent concussion during the Arizona Cardinals game, the Giants turned to Mark Glowinski to fill the void. Glowinski’s performance was a mixed bag: while he encountered challenges in run blocking, he held his own in pass protection, conceding just one pressure over 37 snaps.

However, Glowinski’s position in the starting lineup is far from secure. Having been relegated to the bench after a lackluster showing in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, his status as a potential starting option remains precarious. The Giants’ decision to deploy him, especially at left guard, would be more out of necessity than preference, given that he’s registered only 1,270 snaps at LF compared to a whopping 5,261 at RG.

Spotlight on Shane Lemieux

Another potential solution for the Giants lies in Shane Lemieux. At 26, Lemieux, a former fifth-round pick, has had his career marred by recurrent injuries. With a modest 560 snaps spread across three seasons, including a mere 39 last season, his experience is limited.

However, his preseason form offers hope. Over 115 snaps, Lemieux showcased solid pass protection skills, not giving up any pressures. His commendable preseason form could tilt the scales in his favor for the left guard spot on Thursday. Yet, the Giants would expect him to shelve his past inconsistencies and display consistent prowess on the field.

Hope on the Horizon for Bredeson

All eyes will be on Ben Bredeson as he navigates the recovery process. Although he’s been ruled out for the 49ers clash, the extended break post this match could provide him ample time to clear the necessary concussion protocols. The New York Giants would be eagerly anticipating his swift return to fortify their lineup.