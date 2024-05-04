Giants could leverage 2 draft steals as prominent weapons in 2024

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made significant strides in enhancing their offense this offseason, signing two starting-caliber offensive linemen and drafting several key playmakers to bolster their scheme. Although General Manager Joe Schoen did not secure a future franchise quarterback, the acquisition of Malik Nabers from LSU as a “consolation prize” is a move that should not be underestimated.

Nabers, while not exactly a steal, is undeniably an elite talent. He was among the top playmakers available in the draft, and the Giants opted to secure his services rather than gamble on the fourth-best quarterback.

Schoen’s immediate solution for the quarterback dilemma may be postponed, but he might have snagged two genuine steals in the later rounds: Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy and Penn State tight end Theo Johnson.

Giants Might Have Landed Two Steals in the Draft

Tyrone Tracy, a 24-year-old rookie, enters the NFL with relatively little wear and tear, having transitioned from wide receiver to running back with only 148 career carries. Last season, Tracy notched 714 yards and eight touchdowns on 114 attempts, demonstrating notable efficiency with 506 of those yards coming after contact—an average of 4.44 yards per carry. He also forced 46 missed tackles and secured 36 first downs.

With Saquon Barkley’s departure and Devin Singletary’s signing as his replacement, adding a high-upside running back like Tracy was a prudent decision.

Nov 18, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Tracy’s ability to contribute not only as a runner but also as an underutilized receiver—where he managed 138 yards on 19 receptions, with 129 yards coming after the catch—adds valuable versatility to the Giants’ offensive strategy. His potential role on third downs and even as a kick returner could make him one of the Giants’ more impactful late-round selections in recent years.

Additionally, tight end Theo Johnson is poised to compete for starting snaps in light of Darren Waller’s expected retirement.

At 23 years old, Johnson’s impressive stature of 6’6″ and 264 pounds, coupled with his contested catch abilities, could see him fulfilling a crucial role in the Giants’ offense. Last season, he amassed 341 yards and seven touchdowns at Penn State, where his usage was split between the slot and traditional in-line positions.

Although he may not replicate Waller’s receiving prowess, Johnson’s substantial upside, highlighted by his 4.57-second 40-yard dash and ranking second in athleticism at the NFL Combine, suggests significant potential if developed correctly.