Giants could get zesty and trade down for extra capital in 2025 NFL mock draft

There’s a world where the Giants walk away from the 2025 NFL Draft with both a franchise quarterback and additional draft capital, all without sacrificing their biggest need.

With the third overall pick, general manager Joe Schoen has a prime opportunity to either take his guy or capitalize on teams hungry for blue-chip talent, moving back a couple of spots while still securing his quarterback.

A Strategic Move Down

The Giants aren’t the only team in need of premium talent, and if they’re locked in on Sanders, they might be able to slide back a couple of picks while adding an extra selection.

Jacksonville, currently sitting at the fifth pick, could be in the market for a game-changing playmaker like Travis Hunter, a player widely regarded as a generational talent. If Hunter is still on the board when the Giants are up, the Jaguars might be willing to trade up to secure him, offering the Giants additional draft assets in return.

At the same time, New England has been linked to Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, a prospect with serious impact potential at the NFL level. If the Patriots see him as a must-have, they could also be a trade partner for the Giants.

Moving down a couple of spots could give Schoen and company an extra second-round pick, giving them a chance to upgrade another position while still getting Sanders.

Banking on the Market for Sanders

The biggest risk with trading back is the possibility that another team jumps the Giants to grab Sanders. But in this case, the gamble isn’t as dangerous as it might seem. There isn’t a strong consensus that Sanders is a top-three pick, and there are teams ahead of the Giants—like the Patriots—that aren’t in the quarterback market. If they move back to the fifth pick, it’s unlikely another team leapfrogs them to take Sanders, meaning they still get their guy while adding an extra pick to address another hole on the roster.

A Calculated Risk

Moving back in the draft always comes with some level of risk, but for a team that needs more than just a quarterback, it could be the smartest play. If the Giants can still land Sanders while picking up a second-rounder to add depth at cornerback, receiver, or interior defensive line, it’s a move worth considering. Schoen has a chance to reshape the roster in a meaningful way, and with the draft still months away, there’s plenty of time to strategize the best way to get the most value out of that third overall pick.