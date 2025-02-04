Giants could get cooked by Browns’ star forcing a trade

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants already have enough problems to deal with heading into the 2025 season, but things could get significantly worse if Myles Garrett ends up in the NFC East. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Monday, and if the Washington Commanders manage to land him, it could spell disaster for the Giants.

Washington Loading Up While the Giants Stand Still

The Commanders are in a rebuilding phase but have been making aggressive moves to speed up their return to relevance – Jayden Daniels has accelerated their rebuild overnight.

Adding a game-wrecker like Garrett would immediately transform their defense into one of the scariest units in the conference. A player of his caliber elevates an entire team—he draws double teams, collapses the pocket, and forces quarterbacks into bad decisions.

Meanwhile, the Giants are still searching for a long-term solution at quarterback and are trying to patch together a competitive roster. They’ve fallen behind their division rivals, and if Washington pulls off a blockbuster trade for Garrett, that gap only widens.

Giants’ Offensive Line Nightmare

Garrett wreaking havoc in the NFC East would be a nightmare scenario for the Giants. The offensive line has been a problem for years, and it’s not exactly built to handle a pass rusher of his caliber. Facing Garrett twice a year would mean constant pressure on whoever is under center, making it even harder for the Giants’ offense to find any rhythm.

With his rare blend of speed and strength, Garrett has been one of the most dominant edge rushers in the league. Last season, he racked up 14 sacks and 12 quarterback hits, routinely making life miserable for opposing offenses. There aren’t many linemen in the NFL who can consistently contain him, and the Giants certainly don’t have one on their roster despite having Andrew Thomas at left tackle.

A Worst-Case Scenario in the Making

The Giants were already facing an uphill battle in 2025, but Garrett joining Washington could turn it into an avalanche. The Eagles and even the Cowboys are already far ahead in terms of roster talent, and the Commanders adding a generational pass rusher would only make the division even tougher.

If Washington pulls off the move, the Giants will have to deal with Garrett for the foreseeable future, and right now, they don’t seem anywhere close to being able to handle that kind of problem.