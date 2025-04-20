Giants could draft the future at right tackle 34th overall

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the New York Giants are quietly weighing their options when it comes to reinforcing the offensive line. With Evan Neal’s struggles well-documented and the right tackle spot still in question long term — Jermaine Eluemunor has one year left on his deal — the Giants could be in a prime position to invest in a more technically sound, developmental player at No. 34 overall.

One name generating buzz is Oregon standout Josh Conerly Jr., a 21-year-old left tackle with legitimate NFL upside. If he’s available at the top of the second round, the Giants would be wise to take a long, hard look.

Conerly’s Game Is Built on Consistency and Growth

Conerly was one of the most reliable offensive linemen in college football last season. Over 965 total snaps—including 523 in pass protection—he allowed just nine total pressures and one sack while drawing only four penalties. Those are numbers that scream polish and discipline.

Even more impressive, his performance against Penn State’s Abdul Carter—arguably the best pass rusher in the country—put NFL scouts on notice. That one game alone proved he could hold his own against elite talent.

While Conerly doesn’t boast overwhelming power, his fundamentals are sharp. He has quick feet, refined hand placement, and great balance. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, he checks the boxes from a size and movement perspective, even if his strength is still developing.

Giants Could Use a Finesse Counterpart to Neal’s Power Profile

The Giants have already rolled the dice on raw power in Evan Neal, and that hasn’t panned out. Conerly presents an opportunity to swing the pendulum in the other direction—a more agile, technically sound tackle who wins with finesse over brute strength. He may not be a plug-and-play mauler, but the long-term projection is promising.

There’s a case to be made for letting Conerly sit and develop behind Eluemunor — even offering a great insurance policy at LT behind Andrew Thomas. But if he’s ready sooner, the Giants could consider kicking Eluemunor inside to guard and slotting Conerly at right tackle.

That move would give New York a young, high-upside bookend to complement Andrew Thomas, all while potentially solving two spots on the line with one draft pick.

If Conerly falls to them, the Giants could land a steadying force on the edge—someone who not only improves protection in the short term, but also helps build the kind of offensive line foundation this team has sorely lacked for years.