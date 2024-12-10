Giants could chase experienced, playoff-winning head coach if they fire Daboll

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ season is spiraling out of control. New York is on an eight-game losing streak and in danger of going winless at home this season. Despite co-owner and team president John Mara’s public vote of confidence in head coach Brian Daboll, the disappointment of this season could result in his firing.

Brian Daboll could be on the hot season following this season

At 2-11, the Giants possess the worst record in the NFL (tied with the Las Vegas Raiders). They are currently on an eight-game losing streak and have yet to win a game at home this season. With only two home games left on the schedule, Daboll’s squad is in serious danger of going winless at home this season — a blemish on his resume that could fuel a potential firing.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants might want to target a head coach with experience

If the Giants do decide to move on from Daboll, it is speculated that they might then target a head coach with more experience to take over next. Daboll was a first-time head coach when hired in 2022. His lack of experience has shown up on the scoreboard a few times over the past three seasons.

Mike Vrabel is among the top head coaching candidates with experience

If the Giants want to target an established head coach with playoff-winning experience this offseason, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will be a top contender. Vrabel was surprisingly fired by the Titans in the 2024 offseason despite leading the team to several successful seasons and playoff runs from 2018 to 2023. He has spent the 2024 season as a coaching and personnel consultant with the Cleveland Browns.

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Vrabel owns a 54–45 (.545) record as a head coach from his six seasons leading Tennessee. He also has a 2–3 (.400) postseason record, having led the Titans to the playoffs in three straight seasons from 2019 to 2021. The Titans were one win away from a Super Bowl appearance in 2019, going 9-7 that season but ultimately losing to the Kansas City Cheifs in the AFC Conference Championship.

Throughout his coaching tenure in Tennessee, Vrabel earned his reputation as one of the best head coaches in the NFL. He led Titans rosters that were often considered under-talented to the playoffs. Vrabel could turn his team into overachievers — an ability possessed by very few head coaches in the league.

Would Vrabel be interested in the Giants’ head coaching job?

Vrabel’s experience and notoriety as a head coach could land him a top job in the 2025 offseason. However, whether or not the Giants would be considered a top job is the next piece of the puzzle. If New York moves on from Daboll, they will have fired each of their last four head coaches in three years or less. The perceived lack of job security and patience from ownership might make the Giants’ head coaching gig less attractive than some of the other openings across the league.

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL franchises will be vying for Vrabel’s services. He will be among the top candidates available this offseason. If the Giants decide he is the guy they want to hire, they will have to compete with other teams to lure the former player-turned-coach to the MetLife Stadium sidelines.

Additionally, the Giants need to decide whether or not they will be cleaning out the front office. The team’s lack of success this season is not only an indictment on Daboll, but also on general manager Joe Schoen and his executives. There is a chance that Vrabel might not be interested in the coaching gig if Schoen is still here, preferring to have synergy and an established relationship with the front office as many head coaches do.

Mara and co-owner Steve Tisch have a crucial offseason filled with critical decisions to make forthcoming. The Giants’ next search for a head coach could come sooner rather than later. In that event, Vrabel will undoubtedly be among the most intriguing candidates to fill the position.