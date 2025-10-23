Giants could be without 3 critical players against Eagles

The New York Giants might be heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles short-handed — and not just at one position. After a brutal loss to the Denver Broncos, the team is suddenly staring at the possibility of playing without three key defenders.

For a group that has already endured one of the more chaotic starts to the season, this stretch feels like another uphill climb.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Key injuries threaten the Giants’ defensive core

Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo, two of the Giants’ prized free-agent signings from this offseason, both left Sunday’s game with knee injuries. Combined, they represent over $100 million in contracts — and now, possibly, a temporary hole in the defense.

Early signs suggest Holland’s injury isn’t serious, but the team will likely give him at least a week to recover. Adebo’s situation, though, seems more concerning. The Giants are expected to be cautious, which means they could lean on their young corners in a high-stakes divisional matchup.

Young cornerbacks could get another shot

If Adebo can’t go, Deonte Banks will step back into a starting role opposite Cor’Dale Flott, who is expected to take over CB1 duties. It’s a trial by fire, especially against an Eagles offense stacked with weapons like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

For Banks, this could be a defining moment. The Giants drafted him in the first round for games like these, and while he’s shown flashes of potential, consistency has been the missing piece. The challenge will be keeping his confidence intact against one of the NFL’s most aggressive passing attacks.

The Brian Burns question

The biggest concern of all, though, might be Brian Burns. The star pass rusher has been a force this season — nine sacks, 26 pressures, and 21 tackles — and his presence alone changes how opponents game plan.

If Burns can’t suit up, the Giants lose their defensive heartbeat. Even if he’s medically cleared, there’s reason to be cautious. Pushing an injury too early could turn a short-term absence into something much longer. Given his All-Pro level of play, it’s hard to imagine the Giants risking his long-term health for one divisional game.

A critical stretch for a wounded team

Injuries are starting to test the Giants’ depth and resolve. Their defense, once a strength, now finds itself relying on youth and backups against one of the league’s best teams.

Football often comes down to timing, and for the Giants, this feels like the worst possible moment to lose their defensive pillars. Against the Eagles, every mistake will be magnified — and for players like Banks, Flott, and whoever steps into Burns’ shadow, the spotlight just got a lot brighter.