Giants could be tempted to move up for one specific quarterback, per NFL insider

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to the quarterback position in the 2024 NFL draft, there may not be a more moldable piece of clay then Drake Maye out of UNC. If the New York Giants have a chance to land Maye, they could very well trade up and make an aggressive move to leapfrog some of the quarterback-needy teams.

In fact, according to Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports, if there’s any quarterback the Giants would like to move up for, it seems that Maye would be their preference.

“If not, they would have to trade up. And they might be willing to do that. But only if the right quarterback is still available. And the quarterback who might tempt them to do that is North Carolina’s Drake Maye.”

Could the Giants Make a Push For a QB?

If there’s any style of quarterback that head coach Brian Daboll would prefer, it is a gunslinger with good arm talent and athleticism. Maye has been compared to Josh Allen on more than one occasion, and at just 21 years old, standing at 6’4″ and 230 pounds, he has the upside to be a star at the next level.

This past season with North Carolina, he produced 3,608 passing yards, including 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. There has been a narrative that he’s a bit erratic and aggressive with his risks, but his 1.9% turnover-worthy play percentage doesn’t suggest he does anything out of the ordinary.

UNC didn’t offer him the best-supporting cast, but he still managed to win some big games and enjoyed five games with over 300 passing yards. He also produced 582 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, showcasing his athletic upside as a dual threat.

Obviously, Maye could be plucked off the board by the New England Patriots with a third overall pick if he manages to sidestep the first two teams on the board, the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. At the moment, the Bears seem locked in on Caleb Williams, and Washington could go in the direction of Maye or Jayden Daniels out of LSU.

With the draft just a few weeks away, the Giants will either walk away with a new franchise quarterback or a blue-chip receiver prospect. Either way, the offense is set to get significant reinforcement.