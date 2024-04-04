Giants could be targeting Rutgers star corner in the 2nd round

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a number of roster needs, notably on the offensive side of the football. However, with veteran corner Adoree Jackson heading to free agency, there is a vacancy at CB2, and the front office may be targeting a prospect in the second round as a potential solution.

The Giants hosted a large number of prospects to their local pro day, including Rutgers star Max Melton. Many believe Melton is a top-50 prospect in this year’s draft class, suggesting the Giants would have to spend their second-round pick, 47th overall, to acquire the star defensive back.

This past season for Melton, the 6-foot, 190-pound corner allowed 252 yards in coverage with a 54.5% completion rate. He allowed three touchdowns, three interceptions, three pass breakups, and five penalties.

The Giants Love Melton’s Upside

Melton’s grades don’t necessarily jump off the screen, but he has substantial upside and athletic prowess. Lane Zierlein of NFL.com believes that Melton is a versatile inside and out corner who improved every year at the collegiate level.

At the combine, Melton ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, suggesting he has elite speed, ranking third among all corners in athleticism score. Based on how the Giants approached last year’s draft, securing Deonte Banks in the first round, it is evident they love athletic corners who can match-up on the outside. Aside from Melton’s athletic profile, he’s a high-effort guy who never gives up on a play. The clip below is a great example of that pursuit.

#Rutgers CB Max Melton.



Watch the backside pursuit here.



Effort/speed. Give your defense another opportunity to line up. pic.twitter.com/OupFHYt4xI — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 7, 2024

One of the main reasons Melton is intriguing is that his weaknesses are coachable variables. For example, sometimes he takes poor angles and can get caught sitting on a slant route, so he just needs a bit more experience and the ability to identify certain route concepts pre-snap.

Of course, if the Giants draft a quarterback in the first round, they may want to utilize their second-round pick on a wide receiver, but they may decide to go with the best player available at that spot, which would suggest Melton may be a good fit.

Melton met with the Giants during their local pro day but did not work out, relying on his senior bowl and combine metrics to do all the talking.