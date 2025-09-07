Giants could be planning surprise Jaxson Dart playbook

The New York Giants wasted no time naming veteran quarterback Russell Wilson their starter, but the story doesn’t end there.

Wilson is QB1 entering the 2025 season, yet rookie Jaxson Dart is expected to carve out his own role immediately.

Wilson gets the nod, but Dart lurks in the wings

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed what most expected: Wilson will start Week 1 against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

At 36, Wilson remains steady enough to manage an offense, leaning on his veteran savvy to control games and avoid chaos.

But beneath the surface, the Giants are already weaving in their future, and that’s where Jaxson Dart comes into play.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Reports of a special playbook for Dart

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Giants created a package of plays for Dart.

This isn’t just window dressing — the first-round rookie could see action on screens, option looks, or even quick passes.

By giving Dart controlled opportunities, the Giants are building his confidence while ensuring he learns within real NFL situations.

It’s a delicate balance — handing him snaps without throwing him to the wolves in his very first regular-season game.

Managing the Wilson-Dart dynamic

Quarterback controversies can quickly fracture locker rooms, but the Giants appear to be approaching this situation with clarity.

Wilson signed just a one-year, $10 million deal, essentially a bridge quarterback contract with no long-term entanglements.

That makes the path clear: Wilson starts until Dart is ready, and when he is, the transition will be inevitable.

Even Wilson seems to understand the arrangement, knowing his paycheck is secure regardless of whether he’s traded, benched, or starting.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why this plan makes sense for the Giants

This strategy allows the Giants to maximize Wilson’s leadership while grooming Dart without overwhelming him too early.

Think of it like teaching someone to swim — you don’t toss them into the deep end right away.

Instead, you give them shallow water first, gradually increasing the stakes until they’re comfortable with the full challenge.

By doing this, the Giants ensure Dart’s growth isn’t stunted by early struggles while still keeping the offense functional.

The bigger picture for New York

The Giants invested heavily in Jaxson Dart, making him the centerpiece of their long-term plans on offense.

While Wilson provides short-term stability, the organization knows the real test of success lies in Dart’s eventual ascension.

How they manage his development this season could define their trajectory not only for 2025, but for years beyond.

The Giants don’t have to overthink this: Wilson handles the present, Dart represents the future, and timing is everything.