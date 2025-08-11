Giants could be in the trade market for an upgrade at cornerback

The New York Giants don’t seem overly confident in third-year cornerback Deonte Banks.

They signed veteran CB Paulson Adebo in free agency this offseason, upgrading the position with a No. 1 guy. However, opposite Adebo, there is no clear-cut starter yet as Banks is in the midst of a heated battle with fourth-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott.

Flott didn’t suit up in the Giants’ first preseason game as he deals with an undisclosed injury. However, Banks played the entire first half, as head coach Brian Daboll told the media that he “could use some work.”

The Giants’ lack of confidence in their CB2 position could lead them to make a move to acquire talent. Perhaps a trade could be on the horizon.

Giants could be interested in trading for a CB2

When asked if the Giants could be active in their search for a CB2 on the waiver wire, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan proposed an alternative possible solution.

“Tough to find on cut day,” Duggan explained on X. “But a trade wouldn’t shock me if things don’t turn around there.”

General manager Joe Schoen has been known to pull off his fair share of blockbuster trades over the course of the last four years that he has been in charge of the Giants. With the cornerback position still in flux, Schoen could look to make an upgrade just in time for the start of the regular season.

Trading for a proven cornerback could be challenging and costly

The Giants are hoping that either Banks or Flott will pick up steam over the next few weeks and take the starting cornerback position. But if that fails to come to fruition, they might need to outsource for an upgrade.

One challenge in trading for a cornerback would be the assets required to be sacrificed. The Giants are already without a 2026 third-round pick, which they traded to move up in the draft and select QB Jaxson Dart.

Without sacrificing more premium draft capital, it could be difficult for the Giants to acquire a cornerback in this trade market.