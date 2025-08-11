Giants’ rookie class earns incredible marks from PFF in first preseason game

The New York Giants kicked off their preseason with a 34–25 win over the Buffalo Bills. Their victory was powered by their young roster and rookie draft class, which saw several players earn high marks from Pro Football Focus.

Jaxson Dart was one of the highest-graded QBs in the NFL this week

First-round rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart stole headlines on Saturday with his dazzling NFL debut. He went 12-of-19 passing for 154 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions with a 106.0 passer rating. He also added 24 yards on three carries with a longest run of 19 yards (he led the team in rushing yards).

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Dart’s efforts earned him an 80.7 overall PFF Grade, which ranked 10th among all quarterbacks in the NFL in preseason Week 1.

PFF credited Dart with one Big Time Throw (his 28-yard under-pressure touchdown strike to Lil’Jordan Humphrey) and a 76.5% adjusted completion rate.

UNDER PRESSURE AND PERFECT! pic.twitter.com/hbFUbQLKCm — Fireside Giants (@FiresideGiants) August 9, 2025

Abdul Carter earned high marks on only six snaps

Despite limited playing time, No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter still managed to make a strong first impression.

He was on the field for just six snaps but earned an 82.2 overall PFF Grade, which ranked 14th among all edge rushers in the NFL.

PFF credited Carter with three pressures on only three pass-rushing snaps (100% pressure rate). His 66.7% pass-rush win rate led the NFL.

Abdul Carter only played in 6 snaps vs the Bills first team OL. It's probably safe to say this guy is a Top 5-7 player at his position already… Talk about RARE movement. pic.twitter.com/rjCopjJ3Wn — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) August 10, 2025

Giants’ mid-round rookies managed to stand out

It wasn’t just the Giants’ two first-round picks who stood out against the Bills. Several Day 2 and Day 3 selections also managed to make their presence known.

Fifth-round offensive tackle Marcus Mbow had an impressive outing, posting a 71.2 PFF Grade, ranking 31st out of 161 offensive tackles. He surrendered just one pressure on 33 pass-blocking snaps with an 81.2 Pass-Blocking Grade.

Thomas Fidone, the seventh-round tight end out of Nebraska, also had a quality debut. He racked up three receptions on three targets for 22 yards and a two-point conversion. PFF gave Fidone a 71.4 Overall Grade, ranking 26 out of 89 tight ends.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Third-round DT Darius Alexander was the only Giants rookie who did not earn above-average marks. He earned a 56.4 PFF Grade, ranking 125th out of 216 interior defenders. He played 22 snaps in the contest.

Generally, the Giants have to be encouraged by what they saw from their rookie class in the first preseason game. Although it’s only preseason, this is a crucial time for the development of young players. The Giants have a young roster with talented rookies who they hope will forge a bright future.