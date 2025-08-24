Giants could add talent to safety position through waiver claims

The New York Giants are preparing to finalize their 53-man roster, but unresolved depth issues remain in the secondary.

With Jevon Holland and rookie Tyler Nubin leading the way, the safety room lacks reliable backups beyond Dane Belton.

That shortage could become problematic quickly, especially in a league where one injury can change an entire season’s trajectory.

Daniel Thomas surfaces as a potential target

One name that has surfaced, according to Art Stapleton of NJ.com, is Jacksonville Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas, who may be on the brink of release.

Thomas hasn’t been heavily utilized in recent seasons, but he’s made a solid impression during the 2025 preseason.

The 27-year-old collected seven tackles and showed flashes of improved coverage, giving the Giants a reason to consider him.

As primarily a strong safety, Thomas could slot behind Belton, adding veteran depth with upside as a situational contributor.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants’ roster-building philosophy

The Giants have leaned heavily on defensive versatility, and their lack of depth at safety doesn’t align with that strategy.

General manager Joe Schoen has prioritized creating contingency plans across positions, particularly for a defense still establishing its identity.

Adding Thomas, or another cutdown-day veteran, would reinforce that approach while buying insurance against inevitable injuries.

Safety depth may not headline discussions, but neglecting it could expose the defense when facing high-octane passing offenses.

Why timing matters for New York

The Giants don’t need to act immediately; they can monitor the league-wide wave of cuts before making a decision.

Dozens of veterans with starting experience will be available, many of whom could be signed to affordable short-term deals.

Waiting could provide flexibility, but it also risks losing players like Thomas if another team acts first.

It’s a balancing act—deciding whether to address needs proactively or play the waiting game for better value.

Looking beyond safety

The Giants’ concerns don’t end in the secondary, as linebacker depth remains thin and will likely require additional reinforcements.

Head coach Brian Daboll has emphasized competition at every spot, but some units simply don’t have enough proven talent.

Linebacker additions could come after cutdowns as well, further shaping the final roster before Week 1 kicks off.

For now, the focus remains on patching the safety group, where Belton currently carries too much weight behind Holland and Nubin.