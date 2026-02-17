The New York Giants are picking top-five again this year, with new head coach John Harbaugh being positioned to land a blue-chip prospect to kick off this new era. With that fifth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Giants can go many different directions to address one of their needs and still ensure they land a stud prospect.

At the top of the draft are several wide receiver prospects who have gained popularity among Giants fans in mock drafts. In the latest mock draft on NFL.com, one of the top NFL Draft insiders had New York walking that path, taking the first wide receiver off the board.

Giants Draft OSU WR Carnell Tate in Daniel Jeremiah’s Latest Mock Draft

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his latest mock draft, Daniel Jeremiah had the Giants taking Ohio State WR Carnell Tate with the fifth-overall pick:

“The Giants add another weapon for Jaxson Dart. Tate gives the offense a vertical receiver to play opposite a hopefully-healthy Malik Nabers,” Jeremiah said of the projected selection.

Tate is the first receiver off the board in Jeremiah’s mock draft, and he is also viewed as the top receiver in the draft class according to many different analysts and publications. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound 21-year-old has the potential to be an elite X-receiver at the next level. Across three seasons with the Buckeyes, Tate developed into one of the most dangerous playmakers in the nation.

Season Class GP Rec Yards Avg TD 2023 Freshman 13 18 264 14.7 1 2024 Sophomore 15 52 733 14.1 4 2025 Junior 11 51 875 17.2 9 Total — 39 121 1,872 15.5 14

Despite missing three games due to injury, Tate earned First-team All-Big Ten honors and was named a Second-team All-American by the AP and AFCA in 2025. Tate was also a key starter during the Buckeyes’ 2024 National Championship run, starting all 15 games that season. He finished his career ranking 18th in Ohio State history for both receptions and receiving yards.

In his mock draft 1.0, Jeremiah had the Giants taking LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. This time around, he flips to the other side of the ball and has them take a playmaker instead.

The Giants Need More Talent at Wide Receiver

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants’ receiving corps stands on shaky ground entering the 2026 offseason. Malik Nabers is still recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus suffered in Week 4 of the 2025 season, and his status for Week 1 is uncertain. Meanwhile, Wan’Dale Robinson is set to hit free agency, coming off a career year and ready to get paid — potentially outside of the Giants’ price range.

Adding more talent at wide receiver is a necessity for the Giants as they aim to surround Dart with playmakers and mitigate the potential loss of Robinson or the potential rust that Nabers might begin the season with.

Tate could step in as an impact starter from day one. He gives the Giants size and speed on the outside that they previously lacked. Adding a complementary running mate to Nabers long-term is an exciting proposition.

An offense featuring Dart, Nabers, Tate, and Cam Skattebo could be among the most exciting and dangerous young groups in the NFL entering 2026.

Although there are other positions of need on this Giants roster and other top options to consider at fifth overall, Tate is among the best wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he would be a big-time addition to their offense.