The New York Giants are in the market to add playmakers this offseason in an effort to surround promising young QB Jaxson Dart with talent. With Malik Nabers coming off a torn ACL, and with Wan’Dale Robinson set to hit free agency, Big Blue needs to consider all possible additions at wide receiver.

Among the most high-profile names that will be available this offseason is five-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill, who was released by the Miami Dolphins on Monday. Hill is also coming off a massive injury and carries plenty of baggage along with him.

However, when healthy, Hill is one of the best players in the NFL. Plus, he has a key connection to the Giants’ new coaching staff that could make New York interested in a potential boom-or-bust signing this offseason.

Could the Giants Reunite Matt Nagy and Tyreek Hill?

The link between Hill and the Giants isn’t just a matter of roster need; it’s rooted in the explosive partnership that defined the early days of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ dynasty. Matt Nagy served as Hill’s offensive coordinator during his breakout 2017 season, where the receiver earned a Pro Bowl nod and established himself as the league’s premier deep threat.

Nagy’s intimate knowledge of how to utilize Hill’s speed in pre-snap motions and RPO concepts is exactly what the Giants’ 2026 playbook requires to provide Dart with easy completions. Hill’s relationship with Nagy is often cited as the catalyst that transformed him from a gadget return man into a perennial All-Pro receiver.

Tyreek Hill’s stats under Matt Nagy (2016-2017):

Season Role Rec Yds Avg TD Rush Att Rush Yds Total TD 2017 Offensive Coordinator 75 1,183 15.8 7 17 59 8* 2016 Co-Offensive Coord. 61 593 9.7 6 24 267 12† Total — 136 1,776 13.1 13 41 326 20 *Includes 1 return touchdown. †Includes 3 rushing and 3 return touchdowns.

In his first year with Nagy as the sole offensive coordinator, Hill’s receiving yardage nearly doubled (from 593 to 1,183). Nagy successfully moved Hill to a legitimate perimeter threat, resulting in his first 1,000-yard season. Under Nagy, Hill’s yards per reception jumped from 9.7 to 15.8 in a single season. Nagy is often credited with unlocking Hill, realizing he is more than a gadget player, and helping transform him into an elite receiver.

After departing from Kansas City, Hill had an incredible stint with the Miami Dolphins, where he proved he is one of the best players in the entire league. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and 2023, putting up over 1,700 receiving yards in each of those seasons, and receiving votes for MVP.

Hill made eight consecutive Pro Bowls (2016-2023) and was named a first-team All-Pro five times in that span. When healthy, Hill is one of the NFL’s best and most explosive offensive weapons.

The Giants’ Receiving Corps Needs Help

The Giants’ interest in Hill is also fueled by a wide receiver room currently shrouded in uncertainty. Budding superstar Malik Nabers is still navigating a murky recovery timeline from a torn ACL and meniscus, and leading receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is set to test a lucrative free-agent market.

Hill, despite being 31 and coming off his own reconstructive knee surgery, could represent a unique bridge/mentor figure for Nabers and the Giants’ other young playmakers.

Before his injury in Week 4 against the Jets, Hill was still productive, tallying 21 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown in four starts. If Hill can pass a physical, he provides the Giants with a legitimate complementary threat to Nabers, who could offset the loss of Robinson or allow the Giants to pivot off a wide receiver with the No. 5 overall pick.

However, if Robinson walks in free agency, it might not be wise for the Giants to rely on two receivers coming off major injuries in Nabers and Hill. They would likely need to continue adding talent to the room, even if they signed Hill.

The Risks of Signing Tyreek Hill

While the allure of Hill’s speed is undeniable, the version of Hill that hits the open market in 2026 comes with significant buyer-beware warnings that could give a disciplined coach like Harbaugh pause. Approaching 32 years old, Hill is attempting to return from a catastrophic injury suffered in Week 4 — a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL — that required major reconstruction surgery in October.

For a receiver whose game is predicated on elite, twitchy acceleration, a reconstructive knee procedure at this stage of his career is a massive gamble. Historically, it has been difficult for receivers over 30 to successfully return to elite form following an ACL tear, and even Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has had to acknowledge the skepticism surrounding his Week 1 availability, though he recently said Hill is “progressing well,” via Matthew Couden of Newsweek.

Beyond the physical risks, Hill brings a level of off-field volatility that contrasts sharply with the culture that Harbaugh is building. Hill is currently the subject of an ongoing NFL investigation into domestic violence allegations involving his ex-wife, which surfaced during his 2025 rehab. This follows a string of rocky moments in Miami, including a 2024 altercation with police outside Hard Rock Stadium.

Signing a player with Hill’s bloated salary demands and extensive legal baggage could be seen as a step backward. For a team trying to rebuild a stable winning culture, the risk of Hill becoming a malcontent or facing a league suspension might outweigh the potential for deep-threat production.