The New York Giants might finally be turning a corner. They just hired John Harbaugh, who is actively filling out his coaching staff; they have a rising star quarterback in Jaxson Dart, and they possess a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah released his highly anticipated Mock Draft 1.0, where he made his first prediction about what the Giants will do with the fifth-overall pick.

Giants Take Mansoor Delane No. 5 Overall in Daniel Jeremiah’s Mock Draft 1.0

Jeremiah has the Giants selecting LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 5 overall in his latest mock draft.

“The Giants could add a receiver later in the draft — it’s a deep class at the position — but Delane would immediately be their most talented cornerback,” Jeremiah wrote of the pick.

Jeremiah’s logic is simple: while the 2026 class is deep at wide receiver, Delane is a blue-chip defensive back who would immediately become the most talented corner in the room.

For a team that has invested heavily in its secondary but gotten little return on investment in recent years, adding a lockdown piece like Delane could be the move to solidify the defense for years to come.

The SEC Shutdown Resume

Mansoor Delane isn’t just a flash-in-the-pan prospect; he is a refined, battle-tested technician who dominated the SEC in 2025. After transferring from Virginia Tech, Delane earned consensus All-American honors by essentially erasing half the field for LSU.

Over 358 coverage snaps, Delane was targeted at a remarkably low rate, allowing just 13 receptions for 147 yards across 11 games. He finished the season with a staggering 91.0 PFF coverage grade, which ranked fourth among all cornerbacks nationally.

“Delane has been lockdown in coverage this year for the Tigers. The Virginia Tech transfer is third among FBS corners with a 91.0 PFF grade and has only allowed a 37.1% completion rate into his coverage (seventh). Delane’s 26.7 passer rating surrendered is also the best mark among Power Four cornerbacks,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote.

His ability to limit big plays—allowing zero touchdowns and only two catches of 20+ yards all season—makes him the ideal prototype for a Dennard Wilson-led secondary that prioritizes discipline, simulated pressure, and disguises.

The Perfect Scheme Fit

The fit between Delane and the Giants’ new defensive philosophy is almost too perfect to ignore. At 6’0″ and 190 pounds, Delane possesses the aggressive mentality that Harbaugh and Wilson covet.

He excels in off-man coverage, but he has also shown the physicality to jam at the line of scrimmage. Delane was not called for a single penalty during the 2025 season.

Pairing him with Paulson Adebo would give the Giants a pair of young, athletic boundary corners to build around, allowing the rest of the defense to aggressively hunt the quarterback.

Is Delane at No. 5 a Reach?

While some fans might clamor for a wide receiver or a trade down, Jeremiah notes that the depth of the 2026 receiver class allows the Giants to be patient. Selecting Delane at No. 5 is about securing a Tier 1 asset at a premium position where the Giants currently lack a true No. 1 shutdown option.

While scouts have minor concerns regarding his 30-inch arm length, his 26.7 passer rating allowed in 2025 suggests that his technique more than compensates for any physical limitations. Taking a safe, high-floor starter like Delane ensures the Giants don’t leave the first round with another developmental project.