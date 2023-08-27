Giants’ camp star and rising UDFA receiver suffers torn ACL ahead of regular season

Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants‘ head coach Brian Daboll dropped a bombshell this Sunday, revealing that undrafted wideout Bryce Ford-Wheaton has sustained a torn ACL. This devastating injury brings an abrupt end to Ford-Wheaton’s rookie season before it even had a chance to kick off.

A Potential Giants’ Special Teams Star in the Making

This injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for the former West Virginia receiver. Ford-Wheaton was on the brink of earning a spot on the Giants’ 53-man roster, and there were strong indications that he could have been a pivotal asset in their special teams unit.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan emphasized on Saturday how Ford-Wheaton had a compelling case for making the roster. His skills as a gunner on special teams made him a unique asset, but Raanan hinted that this recent injury significantly raises the likelihood of Ford-Wheaton being cut before Tuesday’s deadline.

Immediate Roster Implications: Placement on Injured Reserve

The Giants acted swiftly upon receiving news of Ford-Wheaton’s injury, placing him on the Injured Reserve list almost immediately. This move raises questions about how the team plans to fill his roster spot going forward, given his initially projected contributions.

A Closer Look at Ford-Wheaton’s College Career

Ford-Wheaton joined the Giants back in March as an undrafted free agent. While the team boasts a deep roster of receivers, they saw Ford-Wheaton’s true potential shining in the special teams unit. Prior to joining the Giants, he had an impressive three-season stint as a wide receiver at West Virginia University. During his college career, he accumulated 13 touchdowns and racked up a total of 1,666 yards.

The New York Giants have now lost a promising talent, and it remains to be seen how they’ll adjust their roster and strategies in light of this unfortunate turn of events.

