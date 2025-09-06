Giants came up with interest solution for CB2 position battle

The New York Giants have been sorting through a position battle this summer with the starting cornerback job opposite newcomer Paulson Adebo up for grabs.

Battling for the No. 2 cornerback spot have been Cor’Dale Flott and Deonte Banks. The Giants had hoped Banks, the former first-round pick, would be able to earn the job this summer.

However, with Week 1 rapidly approaching, it seems as though Flott will be in that CB2 role — for the most part.

Cor’Dale Flott expected to be the Giants’ CB2 on first and second downs

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Flott is expected to start at CB2 for the Giants, but Banks will work in on third downs.

“As for the other corner spot, Cor’Dale Flott is expected to start, according to a team source,” Duggan reports. “Flott and Banks were in a battle for the No. 2 corner job throughout the offseason, with Banks falling behind due to inconsistent play and a two-week absence for an undisclosed injury.

“The Giants aren’t completely burying Banks, however. He is expected to play on third downs, which is a rotation the Giants have used in the past. Adoree’ Jackson replaced Flott on passing downs frequently last season.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Flott was solid this summer throughout training camp and stood out during the preseason. He recorded a 92.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade in two preseason outings across 25 total defensive snaps. Flott did not surrender a single completion in coverage.

Meanwhile, Banks played in just one preseason game, logging 20 snaps. He posted a 63.2 overall grade. Banks surrendered one completion for 13 yards.

Considering he was the healthier, more consistent option, it makes sense that defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is entrusting Flott with the starting position. But this is nevertheless a disappointing development for Banks, who was selected 24th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Can Banks win back the full-time CB2 job?

Banks entered the league with high hopes as a first-round pick out of Maryland. He flashed potential as a rookie with several solid performances while playing in that CB2 role.

The Giants attempted to put more on his plate in year two, elevating Banks to the CB1 job for the 2024 season. But things did not go as planned as Banks stepped back in a major regression last season.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result, the CB2 job was an open competition after the Giants signed Adebo to be their CB1. And now, Banks will need to fight to win that job back.

He will be on the field on third downs/passing downs — the most critical moments for a defense. This is a golden opportunity for Banks to make some plays and win back the favor of the coaching staff.

If he can break up a few third-down passes early this season, perhaps Banks will get another shot at the No. 2 cornerback job — provided Flott hasn’t run away with it during the season.