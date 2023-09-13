Giants’ Brian Daboll takes it on the chin after humiliating loss

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll during the second half of their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

In the wake of the New York Giants‘ catastrophic 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, head coach Brian Daboll didn’t mince words about who should shoulder the blame.

Brian Daboll Takes Responsibility

According to the New York Post, Daboll was clear that the problems in Sunday’s humiliation:

“When you get beat like the way we got beat, no excuses,” Daboll said after the game. “There’s a lot of pride in that locker room from the people, and you have a game like that — from, really, top to bottom — it’s not an easy thing.”

Offensive Line Woes

As disastrous as the Giants’ performance was across the board, the offensive line stood out as the most glaring issue. This unit allowed a staggering seven sacks during the game. Indications are that changes to the line are on the horizon, though it remains unclear whether these will come from external additions or internal adjustments.

Uncharted Territory for Daboll

This loss marks the most significant challenge Daboll has faced in his tenure as a head coach. It’s a complete 180-degree turn from last season’s unexpectedly strong 6-1 start. Even the surplus of injuries they faced last year couldn’t have prepared the coaching staff for the necessity of making such sweeping changes so early in the season.

Looking Forward to the Giants’ Week 2 Game Against the Arizona Cardinals

All eyes will be on Daboll and his Giants as they prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. If they aim to live up to the high expectations set for them this season, a transformation is necessary—and it needs to happen this upcoming weekend.

The Giants are at a pivotal moment. How they respond to this demoralizing loss could set the tone for the rest of the season, making their upcoming game against the Cardinals a must-watch for anyone tracking the team’s progress.

